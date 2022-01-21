ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago rapper Vic Spencer sticks to his ideals on Spencer for Higher 4

By Leor Galil
CHICAGO READER
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago rapper Vic Spencer has built a catalog worthy of a book-length exposition, but for the time being I’ll restrict myself to a handful of observations about December’s Spencer for Higher 4 (Old Fart Luggage). One: UK rapper-producer Sonnyjim,...

chicagoreader.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Where You’ve Seen Matthew Casey Actor Jesse Spencer Before

It’s certainly not uncommon to feel a certain type of familiarity with an actor when we connect with a character on a television series. And, during his time with the One Chicago franchise, Jesse Spencer’s Matthew Casey certainly became one of these characters for Chicago Fire fans. Spencer’s Matt Casey has quickly become a viewer favorite on the series as he faced some pretty intense storylines. And, the actor’s recent exit from the show left us all feeling a little empty inside. But, is there also another reason as to why Chicago Fire fans feel a connection to Spencer? With his long list of pre-One Chicago credits, chances are most of us have watched the longtime actor in another role over the years.
CHICAGO, IL
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vic Spencer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ideals#Rapper#Bandcamp
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

6 of the Best New Balance Collaborations of 2021

In a year dominated by collaborations, New Balance delivered some of the best. The Boston-based sportswear brand tapped some of the industry’s top talent in 2021, including beloved designers and boutique retail standouts, to reimagine several of its iconic looks. Names including Salehe Bembury, Joe Freshgoods, Ronnie Fieg of Kith and others all created stellar shoes that sneakerheads clamored for. Below, six of the most respected voices in sneakers today share thoughts on some of New Balance’s best collaborations from the year. Salehe Bembury 2002R “Water Be The Guide” “Salehe Bembury, in my opinion, released arguably the best quality collaboration of 2021, partnered with...
APPAREL
Variety

Max Julien, Blaxploitation Icon and Star of ‘The Mack,’ Dies at 88

Max Julien, an actor best known for his lead performance in the 1973 blaxploitation classic “The Mack,” died on Saturday. He was 88 years old. An official cause of death was not immediately available. News of Julien’s death was confirmed by his friend, comic book writer and filmmaker David F. Walker. Walker posted a tribute to the late actor on his Instagram. “I met Max in 1996,” Walker wrote. “He was a great human being and we had so many amazing conversations. He was brilliant and hilarious and charismatic. R.I.P.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by David F. Walker (@mofoman68) Released...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox29.com

Chicago rapper Vic Mensa charged with narcotics possession in Virginia

STERLING, Va. - Chicago rapper Vic Mensa was arrested over the weekend in Virginia after arriving on a flight from Ghana. The 28-year-old rapper, whose real name is Victor Kwesi Mensah, is accused of being in possession of illicit narcotics. Mensah arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport around 7 a.m....
VIRGINIA STATE
Audacy

Chlöe x Halle's Chloe Bailey sets 2022 resolutions

It was a highly successful year for Chlöe Bailey of music duo, Chlöe x Halle. While the sisters have shared stardom together over the years, Chlöe explored solo success in 2021 and is ready to launch into 2022 with more momentum than ever.
MUSIC
Deadline

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson & Mona Scott-Young To Produce ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ For WEtv, Van Lathan To Host

From the infamous murders of Tupac and Biggie Smalls to the countless deaths of other rappers, the hip-hop community has long been hit by homicides. This is now being explored in an unscripted series for WEtv from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson. The rapper is producing Hip Hop Homicides, via his G-Unit Film & Television, along with Mona Scott-Young’s Monami Productions and Lionsgate Television. The series is hosted by Van Lathan, the former TMZ personality who hosted Oscar-winning short film Two Distant Strangers. It will look into the staggering number of unsolved murders in the hip-hop community in an attempt to uncover details of...
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy