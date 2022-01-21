No. 5 Lenape over Seneca - Boys basketball recap
Tayvon Gaither netted 20 points as Lenape, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 69-26 win over...www.nj.com
Tayvon Gaither netted 20 points as Lenape, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 69-26 win over...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0