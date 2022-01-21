No. 5 Lenape over Seneca - Boys basketball recap

Maurice Crump led the way with 26 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line, as Burlington Township defeated Westampton Tech 66-53 in Burlington Township. Burlington Township (8-3) went on a 20-8 run in the second quarter to lead 34-20 at the half and extended its lead to 50-29 after a 16-9 run in the third. Burlington township also outshot Westampton Tech 19-8 from the free-throw line.

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO