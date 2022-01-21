ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tabernacle, NJ

No. 5 Lenape over Seneca - Boys basketball recap

By Mak Ojutiku
 2 days ago
Tayvon Gaither netted 20 points as Lenape, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, rolled to a 69-26 win over...

NJ.com

Haddonfield over Delsea - Girls basketball recap

Sara Smith had 14 points to lead Haddonfield past Delsea 31-28 in Franklinville. Haddonfield (8-4) trailed 28-24 at the end of the third quarter but held Delsea scoreless in the fourth with a 7-0 run to complete the comeback and extend its win streak to three games. Emily Ambrose was...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown defeats Absegami - Girls basketball recap

Woodstown’s Riley Fulmer led all scorers with 19 points in her team’s 54-40 victory over Absegami in Galloway. Woodstown (8-2) jumped out to a nine-point lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half as it outscored Absegami 33-26. Megan Donelson also scored 10 points for Woodstown...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Montgomery - Boys basketball recap

Brian Herbert scored 21 points to lift Robbinsville to a 57-52 victory over Montgomery in Skillman. Pat Kapp made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Robbinsville (11-2), which trailed by one entering the fourth quarter, but finished on a 17-11 run. Ryan Curry, Aryan Gorty and Luke Smith...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
Tabernacle, NJ
NJ.com

No. 5 Lenape over Washington Township - Boys basketball recap

Lenape, the No. 5 team in the NJ.com Top 20, jumped out to a 39-14 first half lead in defeating Washington Township, 60-33 in Medford. Three players scored in double figures for Lenape with 6-2 senior Aidan Anderson leading with 12 points. Tye Dorset scored 11 points and Rutgers commit Derek Simpson added 10.
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Immaculata over South Hunterdon - Girls basketball recap

Julia Pinckert had 11 rebounds, eight steals and six assists to go with her six points as Immaculata defeated South Hunterdon, 56-44, in Lambertville. Abigail Lawrence and Asha Toczek scored 10 points apiece for Immaculata (8-5), which led 34-23 at halftime. Giovanna Drajin added nine points and six rebounds in the win.
LAMBERTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Trenton defeats Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Davontay Hutson scored 26 points as Trenton defeated Hunterdon Central 65-57 in Trenton. Hutson, Trenton’s leading scorer and rebounder this season at 20.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game, had his sixth game of 20-plus points after having a 37-point, 17-rebound double-double in his last game. Trenton,...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Burlington Township tops Westampton Tech - Boys basketball recap

Maurice Crump led the way with 26 points, 10 of which came from the free-throw line, as Burlington Township defeated Westampton Tech 66-53 in Burlington Township. Burlington Township (8-3) went on a 20-8 run in the second quarter to lead 34-20 at the half and extended its lead to 50-29 after a 16-9 run in the third. Burlington township also outshot Westampton Tech 19-8 from the free-throw line.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Rancocas Valley over Brick Township - Girls basketball recap

Senior Adriana Agosto scored 26 points to lead Rancocas Valley to a 54-32 win over Brick Township in the South vs. Shore Showcase in Mount Holly. Agosto hit five of the Red Devils’ six three-point field goals. She is now averaging 18.3 points per game. Rancocas Valley (6-6) has...
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 8 Rutgers Prep over Saddle River Day - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins brought 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals as Rutgers Prep, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 68-50, in an away game with Saddle River Day. Ryan Zan contributed a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Petit added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Franklin Jones chipped in 12 points and four boards for unbeaten Rutgers Prep (11-0).
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial over Pinelands - Boys basketball recap

Leading 11-8 after the first quarter, Brick Memorial broke the game open with a 24-2 second quarter advantage in a 58-35 win over Pinelands in Tuckerton. Brick Memorial (8-3) has won three in a row. Junior Josh Michigan had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead Brick Memorial....
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Postell’s 23 leads Passaic Charter past Cedar Grove - Girls basketball recap

Na’Tori Postell had 23 points and six steals to lead Passaic Charter to a 47-38 victory over Cedar Grove in Passaic. Lienesy Hernandez-Garcia added six points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals for Passaic Charter (5-4), which used a 19-10 third quarter to pull away. Asoni Henderson scored nine points and Kamora Holmes had seven points with 10 rebounds.
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Parsippany defeats Dover - Boys basketball recap

Parsipanny’s Andrew Niedermaier went off for 31 points in its 59-46 victory over Dover in Dover. Trailing by five at the end of the third quarter, Parsippany (6-3) exploded in the fourth as it outscored Dover 22-7. Niedermaier also accounted for seven of Parsippany’s 10 3-pointers while Kyree Fisher...
DOVER, NJ
NJ.com

