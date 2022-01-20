Friday Gymnastics Meet vs. Arkansas Postponed

The Alabama Crimson Tide women's gymnastics team welcomes the Kentucky Wildcats to Coleman Coliseum following a heartbreaking loss to the Florida Gators last week. Alabama led for most of the meet, but it came down to Florida's last routine to determine the outcome. Junior Luisa Blanco led the Crimson Tide with scores of 9.900 or higher in all three events she competed in. It took the Gators scoring two perfect 10.0s to capture the victory over the Tide.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO