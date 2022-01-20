Friday Gymnastics Meet vs. Arkansas Postponed

BATON ROUGE— The LSU men’s tennis team started their 2022 dual season off with a pair of wins over Incarnate Word on Saturday afternoon at the LSU Tennis Complex. LSU started the day off going a perfect 3-for-3 in doubles. Nick Watson and Ben Koch got the first win of the Tigers season with a 6-2 victory over Warren Fulgenzi and Joao Sasso. Kent Hunter and Boris Kozlov clinched the doubles point for the Tigers after taking down Ivan Smith and Tomas Riche, 6-3. Graduate transfers and the No. 45 duo of Vlad Lobak and Gabriel Diaz Freire defeated UIW’s duo, 7-6(4), to complete the doubles sweep.
