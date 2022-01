I’m so hyped for this. As you’ve already heard, Bon Jovi announced his North American arena tour for this Spring! We can buy tickets as soon as tomorrow, (Jan 14th). Jon said he has missed touring and nothing replaces feeling our energy during a live performance (swoon). I put together a list of his tour dates for you AND since I'm feeling nostalgic, I also made a gallery of how our favorite rocker's look has changed through the years...Enjoy!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO