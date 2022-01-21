ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telluride, CO

Mask mandate the right move

The Daily Planet
 2 days ago

I would like to personally thank the county commissioners for looking out for the health of...

www.telluridenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Planet

Significant changes in latest comprehensive plan draft

Mountain Village Town Council continued discussions Thursday night surrounding the comprehensive plan amendment process, including looking over several recent revisions related to hot beds and a condensed public benefit table. “We did discuss the comp plan at length and did address a variety of topics. Council took the public input...
MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO
The Daily Planet

Mask choice

My fellow San Miguel County residents, your sense of community surpasses any I have experienced. We live here intentionally, not by accident, and we are conscious of what we have: small community, unrivaled natural wonders, a respect for our healthy quality of living, and a deep understanding that remote, rural living requires a special toughness that escapes our city-dwelling cousins.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
The Daily Planet

Indoor mask mandate extended through February

The San Miguel County indoor mask mandate, which would have expired Jan. 31, was extended through the end of February. County public health director Grace Franklin recommended the continuation during Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, adding the caveat that the mandate will be reconsidered the next two county public health meetings Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.
SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, CO
coloradopols.com

Time To Pull Clerk Tina Peters’ Card

As the Grand Junction Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reports, Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, facing multiple criminal investigations into potential state and federal law violations related to the theft and distribution of proprietary voting machine data, may soon be permanently relieved of the job of overseeing elections in Mesa County:
MESA COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Telluride, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Health
Express-Star

City of Anadarko reinstates mask mandate

The City of Anadarko will be implementing a mask mandate within city buildings due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. The City of Anadarko made the announcement on their Facebook page on Thursday. The post said the mask mandate applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to protect residents and employees. The mandate is in effect until further notice.
ANADARKO, OK
Loudoun Times.com

School Mask Mandate Executive Order

LCPS reaffirms mask requirement amid governor’s order; supervisors to consider resolution backing school division’s authority on masking. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
EDUCATION
Florence News Journal

City of Florence mandates face masks

The Florence City Council voted 5-2 to approve an emergency ordinance that re-establishes a 60-day mask mandate within the city during its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 10. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Chaquez McCall, all democrats, voted in favor of the mandate. Bryan Braddock and William Schofield, the two republicans on the council, voted against the ordinance. The approved ordinance does not apply to schools. Under the approved mandate, “All persons entering an establishment open to the public or foodservice establishment … must wear a face covering while inside the establishment.” It states that all staff and employees of these establishments must wear a face covering at all times “while having face to face interactions with the public and while working in areas open to the general public and areas where interactions with others staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed.” The mandate contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6-years-old, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it’s not feasible to wear a mask — swimming or dental work are two examples. The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees violate the mask mandate. The Florence County Council, meanwhile, will not issue a mask mandate, at least according to Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. Dorriety told those in attendance at a recent Florence County Republican Party meeting that the county would not issue a mask mandate. He did say the County Council would encourage people to get vaccinated and to wear a mask if they see fit. Both McLeod Regional Medical Center and MUSC Health Florence Medical Center are requiring all visitors to wear facecoverings. Both hospitals have also updated their visitation policies due to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19.
FLORENCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
skyhinews.com

Grand libraries implement mask mandate

Through at least the rest of January, Grand County libraries will be requiring staff and visitors to wear a mask in all locations. Grand County Library District Executive Director Polly Gallagher said the mandate is in the best interest of staff and public safety per the guidance of Grand County Public Health.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
fox9.com

Minnetonka approves mask mandate

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnetonka City Council has passed an emergency ordinance requiring face coverings within specific indoor spaces within the city. The council took action during a virtual meeting on Friday, Jan. 14, and the mandate will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 17.
MINNETONKA, MN
WJON

Kleis Encouraging Mask Wearing But Not a Mandate

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis along with area Mayors, some county commissioners and business leaders met with top CentraCare officials late last week. CentraCare asked area decision makers to mandate mask wearing for 6 weeks to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Mayor Kleis joined me on WJON today. He says he believes the information that CentraCare is telling them that includes a 47% positivity rate and severity of the spread. Kleis says he agrees with all of what CentraCare is requesting but not a mandate. He says he is encouraging all citizens to wear masks while indoors in public places and he is doing the same.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDIO-TV

Community members react to mask mandate

Reaction from community members has been mixed after Mayor Emily Larson announced she is using emergency powers to bring back the city’s mask mandate. The mandate will go into effect on Friday, January 14, and last for 30 days. WDIO spoke to a number of businesses after the announcement,...
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
communityadvocate.com

Southborough enacts mask mandate

SOUTHBOROUGH – Individuals will be required to wear a mask or face covering while inside in Southborough beginning on Thursday. This comes after the Southborough Board of Health unanimously approved the mandate during their Jan. 10 meeting, following neighboring Northborough, Westborough and Grafton in implementing such a mandate. Marlborough’s...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
The Daily Planet

Upgrades to Shandoka’s F building discussed

Shandoka’s F building needs a facelift, if not a total makeover. Telluride officials have known this and continued discussions about what needs to be done during a Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee work session Wednesday afternoon. Originally constructed in 1993, the F area, which includes three tenant buildings and the...
TELLURIDE, CO
KDHL AM 920

Rochester Mayor Issues Mask Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News ) - Rochester will have a mask mandate in effect beginning Sunday. Mayor Kim Norton Saturday signed a Declaration of Local Emergency requiring masks to be worn in all indoor areas accessible to the public by all individuals, regardless of their vaccination status. This requirement...
ROCHESTER, MN
rhinotimes.com

County Mask Mandate Designed To Be Ineffective

All indications are that Chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners Skip Alston has the votes to pass a mask mandate for Guilford County at the Guilford County Board of Health meeting on Thursday, Jan. 13. The Guilford County Board of Health and the Guilford County Board of Commissioners...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy