Mask mandate the right move

The Florence City Council voted 5-2 to approve an emergency ordinance that re-establishes a 60-day mask mandate within the city during its regular monthly meeting on Jan. 10. Mayor Teresa Myers Ervin, Mayor Pro Tempore George Jebaily, Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Chaquez McCall, all democrats, voted in favor of the mandate. Bryan Braddock and William Schofield, the two republicans on the council, voted against the ordinance. The approved ordinance does not apply to schools. Under the approved mandate, “All persons entering an establishment open to the public or foodservice establishment … must wear a face covering while inside the establishment.” It states that all staff and employees of these establishments must wear a face covering at all times “while having face to face interactions with the public and while working in areas open to the general public and areas where interactions with others staff are likely in which social distancing of at least six feet cannot be observed.” The mandate contains exceptions for situations when social distancing is possible, for people with religious beliefs that conflict with the mandate, for children under 6-years-old, for people with medical or behavioral issues that prevent them from wearing a mask, people who are eating, for people who are told to remove a mask by law enforcement and situations where it’s not feasible to wear a mask — swimming or dental work are two examples. The mask mandate emergency ordinance also carries penalties of $25 for a violation and $100 for employers whose employees violate the mask mandate. The Florence County Council, meanwhile, will not issue a mask mandate, at least according to Chairman Willard Dorriety Jr. Dorriety told those in attendance at a recent Florence County Republican Party meeting that the county would not issue a mask mandate. He did say the County Council would encourage people to get vaccinated and to wear a mask if they see fit. Both McLeod Regional Medical Center and MUSC Health Florence Medical Center are requiring all visitors to wear facecoverings. Both hospitals have also updated their visitation policies due to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19.

FLORENCE, SC ・ 5 DAYS AGO