ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Madea Goes To Jail’ Actress Ion Overman 1 Of 19 Indicted In PPP Loan Fraud Case

By Keenan &quot;HIGz&quot; Higgins
Majic 107.5/97.5
Majic 107.5/97.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qIJdO_0drTxNDw00

Many if not all of us can attest to the pandemic taking a toll on our finances due to being out of work, which led some to attempt fast cash grabs illegally via the now-infamous PPP loan scam.

We now know that even celebrities were getting in on the action — Baby Blue of 2000s R&B group Pretty Ricky is an example — and it looks like actress Ion Overman just got added to the list of unfortunate scammers.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER . SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE .

Famous for a starring role in Tyler Perry’s 2009 film Madea Goes To Jail , a major irony given the current events, Overman is one of 19 indicted in a PPP loan ring in Atlanta. Those accused also include other entertainers, including music producer for Master P, Carlos “Clos” Stephens, Thor actor Dale Godboldo — he and Ion Overman appear to have been in a longterm relationship —   and media personality Marvin “Shadi Powers” Lewton amongst others.

More on how the scam was conducted by ATL-based businessman Mark C. Mason Jr. and eventually busted, via Radar Online :

“The indictments said the defendants would conspire with Mason to produce fake versions of IRS Form 941 documents displaying falsified payroll numbers to be submitted to an approved PPP lender.

One of the cases even involved a defendant who worked as an employee for the IRS and was accused of supplying Mason with signed PPP loan applications that were missing figures for the number of employees, average monthly payroll, or requested loan amount. Even though some of the entertainers named in the indictments live all over the country, they all have business relationships with Mason, based in Atlanta. Hence, they are being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Georgia.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Reports say the fraudulent applications exceeded over $3 million in loans. Overman, who got her start as an actress in the 1995 Black Vietnam war flick The Walking Dead , filed for PPP loans under her 2005 business Bryanston Square Inc. and reportedly paid Mason Jr. a “success fee” between 2 to 5% for each approved loan.

Let this be a lesson that crime never truly pays in the end.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:


HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

[ione_media_gallery src="https://blackamericaweb.com" id="1081176" overlay="true"]

Comments / 25

jay
2d ago

And she’s posing in front of an “unstoppable foundation” back ground. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😆😆😆😆😆😆. Oh the irony of it all.

Reply
10
James
2d ago

whew, I guess all these individuals thought they wouldn't audit the loans 😆

Reply(2)
8
Conrad Flores
1d ago

Crazy how these milionaires got money the wrong way. Here in Okc with small business and struggling, I didn't get 1 cent.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Bossip

Ion Overman, Dale Godboldo Among Celebrities Indicted In New PPP Loan Scam

Ion Overman and Dale Godboldo are among the celebrities indicted in the latest PPP loan scam bust. We are two years into the pandemic and every day it seems to be more of the same, reports about the highest number of COVID cases being broken every day, businesses are still short-staffed, and tests are hard to find. Plus, every day we go deeper into this pandemic, it seems more celebrities are caught in a PPP loan scam and they are getting indicted with the quickness.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Virginia Man Sentenced To 1,823 Years In Prison Will be Released After Pardon From Gov. Ralph Northam

A Black Virginia resident who was sentenced to 1,823 years in prison for a home invasion is getting a pardon from Gov. Ralph Northam. Lawrence Stephens was sentenced to more than one thousand years in prison for a 2001 home invasion and robbery. Rebecca Winn, the Hampton, Virginia, NAACP Legal Redress and Criminal Justice chairperson told Yahoo News Stephens was homeless, working two jobs with a child on the way at the time and was talked into breaking into a home along with another co-worker.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Ion Overman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ppp Loan#Madea Goes To Jail#Loan Applications#Instagram Twitter#Atl#Radar Online#Black V
WKRG News 5

Former corrections officer sentenced to 18 months in prison

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A former corrections officer from Monroeville, Ala., woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison for conspiracy to commit bribery, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Lakerdra Shanta Snowden, 31, is said to have abused her position as a corrections officer at the Escambia County Detention […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Instagram
wtva.com

Former social worker to serve eight years in prison

IUKA, Miss. (WTVA) - A former social worker with the Mississippi Department of Child Protection Services will serve eight years in prison. Lauren Cavness, 27, of Tishomingo, was charged with the sexual abuse of young people under her care while she was working for the agency. She was sentenced on...
TISHOMINGO, MS
hotnewhiphop.com

Tupac Shakur's Sister Sues Executor Of Mother's Estate, Alleges He Embezzled Millions: Report

We don't often hear much from the relatives of Tupac Shakur as his estate speaks out on his behalf. However, there has been news about the late Rap icon's sister, and it was shared that she is accusing the executor of her mother's estate of embezzlement. Afeni Shakur passed away back in 2016 and according to her daughter Sekyiwa Shakur, the trustee, Tom Whalley, has refused to return personal items that include Tupac's gold records, jewelry, vehicles, art, and other coveted belongings.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Florida Man Charged With PPP Loan Fraud After Allegedly Misusing Millions To Buy Luxury Goods

A Florida man has been accused of misusing millions of dollars in coronavirus relief funding. According to the Department of Justice, Valesky Barosy and his accomplices allegedly received $2.1 million in loans and are accused of misusing the funds on luxury goods. He made his first court appearance on Wednesday (Dec. 29) on the federal charges of five counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, and one count of aggravated identity theft. The 27-year-old allegedly submitted fraudulent loan applications on behalf of himself and accomplices, aiming to gain more than $4.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. The...
FLORIDA STATE
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Prosecutors offer to drop Ghislaine Maxwell perjury charges if she is not granted retrial

Prosecutors are prepared to dismiss two perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if she is not granted a retrial in her sex-trafficking case.In a letter to US District Judge Alison Nathan on Monday night, prosecutors said dropping the perjury counts would reflect the victims’ “significant interests in bringing closure to this matter and avoiding the trauma of testifying again”.They also asked the Manhattan judge to sentence Maxwell within about three to four months.Lawyers for Maxwell oppose setting any timetable, believing one juror’s post-trial revelations about having been sexually abused was a “compelling basis” to overturn their client’s conviction and grant a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Judge dismisses case against teacher mom accused of forcing Covid-positive child into trunk

A woman accused of endangering her 13-year-old son has had her case dismissed by a judge in Texas. Sarah Beam, aged 41, was arrested last week for allegedly forcing her son into the trunk of her car on 3 January. She had attended a drive-thru Covid testing site at Pridgeon Stadium in Houston, Texas, when she allegedly told a health director that her teenage son was inside the trunk.Charging documents seen by NBC News said she wanted her son to take another test after he tested positive for Covid that day. Police were, however, called to the site and an...
LAW
Majic 107.5/97.5

Majic 107.5/97.5

1K+
Followers
895
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Majic 107.5/97.5 is the real sound of Atlanta.

 https://majicatl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy