ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

The 10 Strangest Items TSA Officers Found at Checkpoints in 2021

By Lindsay Rogers
Laredo Morning Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team behind TSA’s stellar Instagram account has compiled a list of the 10 oddest items that were surrendered at security checkpoints across the country in 2021. The resulting video sorts through a variety of item ranging from weapons to drugs to … more weapons, with a particular emphasis on...

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

TSA's most unusual items seized at airports

NEW YORK - The Transportation Security Administration has released its Top 10 Catches of 2021 list. The TSA shares an annual list of the most unusual items it has confiscated from travelers at airports. Topping the list for this year is a chainsaw confiscated in New Orleans. In a humorous...
LIFESTYLE
CBS Denver

TSA: Record Number Of Firearms Detected At Denver International Airport’s Security Checkpoints Last Year

DENVER (CBS4) – The Transportation Security Administration says Denver International Airport ranks 6th worst for guns found at checkpoints. In 2021, TSA says agents found 141 firearms in people’s carry-on baggage. It set a new record for DIA. The TSA says every single firearm found was detected through X-ray screening. (credit: CBS) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tops the list with 507 firearms found; the most ever at any airport since the inception of the TSA. Passengers can travel with firearms, but only safely and securely as checked luggage. “As the data suggests, travelers bringing firearms in carry-on luggage is not new and we have now reached an unacceptable level of carelessness by gun owners. Simply stated, one gun in carry-on luggage is one too many,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau. “Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage.” Firearm owners can face a $14,000 fine on top of possible charges filed locally.
DENVER, CO
CBS DFW

Texas Airport Makes TSA’s 2021 List Of Most Unusual Confiscated Items At Security Checkpoints

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released its annual list of some of the oddest items confiscated at airport checkpoints in 2021. Some people have tried to get more than full-sized bottles of water or toothpaste onto planes. The top confiscated item was a chainsaw confiscated at the New Orleans International Airport, but an item at a location in Texas made the top 10. The list includes a wide array of items seized, ranging from a chain saw at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, to a ‘burrito’ stuffed with methamphetamine that was found by security at Houston...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Guns#Checkpoint#Bear
Sand Hills Express

TSA releases list of top 10 confiscated items of 2021

Forget accidentally bringing a full-sized tube of toothpaste to the airport — agents confiscated a myriad of unusual items at checkpoints in 2021, including a “meth burrito.” The Transportation Security Administration released its annual list of some of the oddest confiscated items from 2021 in a Twitter post Monday.
POLITICS
WTOP

TSA announces its weirdest security-checkpoint finds of 2021

Reagan National Airport has made a rather macabre list put out by the Transportation Security Administration. But the airport could not have done it alone: It has a clueless traveler to thank. The TSA on Monday released a video listing its Top Catches of 2021 – the most unusual items...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
blackchronicle.com

TSA shares its list of strange items confiscated at airports

Most travelers have learned the hard way that we can’t carry, say, a bottle of water past airport security.But some people just don’t get the message about what’s allowed on a plane and what’s not.So, the Transportation Security Administration releases an annual list of the strangest items confiscated at airports to raise awareness.In a pun-filled video on Twitter, the TSA announced its “Top 10 Catches” for 2021, although we’re having trouble seeing the humor in most of them.”Our officers found some truly unusual items,” the TSA said. “They worked hard to keep travelers safe as they returned to the skies.”You decide.10. Bullets hidden in a deodorant stick. This passenger must have been “sweating bullets,” the TSA video says.9. Long-barreled antique-looking pistol8. Breakfast burrito with meth in it7. A belt buckle hiding a firearm6. A cleaver. “Not a cleaver idea to bring this through security.”5. A can of bear spray4. Machete3. Fireworks2. A wine bottle holder that looks like a gun1. A chain saw. “Can’t stump us,” the video says with laugh emoji. TSA prohibits carrying guns, knives, bludgeons, self-defense devices like pepper spray — and any replicas of these items — onto planes.Before your next flight, check out the TSA rules. And leave the weapons, drugs and fireworks at home.
LIFESTYLE
SFGate

A machete, a crystal meth burrito and other items spotted by TSA

Never bring a chain saw through an airport security checkpoint. That is one of the many lessons that travelers could take from the Transportation Security Administration's list of the top 10 "unusual items found at security checkpoints nationwide in 2021," which the agency released Monday. The chain saw, flagged at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC 29 News

Virginia sets record for number of handguns found at TSA checkpoints

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia broke a new record, Transportation Security Administration officers in 2021 found nearly 100 handguns at airport security checkpoints. TSA says their officers found 98 handguns in 2021 - which is a huge jump from the 55 guns caught in 2020. All of the firearms were...
VIRGINIA STATE
14news.com

TSA checkpoints at EVV getting new scanners to improve explosives detection

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - TSA checkpoints at the Evansville Regional Airport are getting new “state of the art” 3-D scanners to improve explosive detection. TSA officials say the airport is getting two of these Computed Tomography (CT) checkpoint scanners. They say the system applies sophisticated algorithms for the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

TSA find 74 guns at IND airport checkpoints in 2021

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Transportation Security Administration officers found 74 handguns at security checkpoints at Indianapolis International Airport in 2021. In 2020, TSA officers in Indianapolis found 36 guns at security checkpoints. In 2019, they found 62. “While our passenger volumes have not yet fully returned to pre-pandemic levels, we...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Laredo Morning Times

$1.8M in meth seized at I-35 checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol seized about $1.8 million in methamphetamine at the Interstate 35 checkpoint, authorities said. On Wednesday afternoon, Laredo North Station agents referred a tractor-trailer to secondary inspection after a K-9 unit alerted to possible contraband. A further inspection yielded two duffle bags hidden inside two boxes of a...
LAREDO, TX
CBS News

TSA found record number of guns in 2021

The TSA reported a record number of guns at airport checkpoints. Of the nearly 6,000 guns detected last year, about 86% were loaded. Errol Barnett has an exclusive interview with TSA Administrator David Pekoske.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy