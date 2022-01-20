Youth Services Advisory Committee Meeting

View our website's Agenda Center for each respective meeting Agenda with Zoom Information. Please download and import the following iCalendar (.ics) files to your calendar system. Monthly: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/tZAucuGprDopGtQ-O1404ti3ySVl-UEbHNgj/ics?icsToken=98tyKuGsrT4iG9aUsxmHRpwIA4_4Wevzpn5ejbds0TC0V3AHdgqlL9F0Pv9KNdr4. Please click the link below to join the webinar:. Passcode: 318078. Or One tap mobile :. US: +13126266799,,84358121300#,,,,*318078# or +19292056099,,84358121300#,,,,*318078#. Or Telephone:
Comments / 0