Relationships

The Thunker, January 21, 2022

By Sarah Donohoe
estesparknews.com
 5 days ago

One time when I was around five years old, my mother stood at the bottom of the stairs and called up to her clutch of kids, “Who wants to brush their teeth with soda?”. “What? Did she say ‘soda?’” we asked each other. We rarely had soda in the house. On...

www.estesparknews.com

The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: January 17 - January 23

This week brings the Hauling Wolf Full Moon (on the 17th). Somehow I thought that "urgency" and "emergency" were related in their original meaning. Not at all! Urgency comes from the Latin "urgentem" ("to press hard") while emergency also comes from Latin: "emergere," which meant "bring forth, bring to light."
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
SPY

Is Your Air Fryer Wasting Space? This $11 Cheat Sheet and Recipe Book Are All the Inspiration You Need

Got an air fryer with no clear direction on how to use it for your favorite meals? Did you envision yourself whipping up gourmet, low-calorie meals, but now your colorful air fryer just sits on the counter collecting dust? Well, you’re in luck because we have the perfect solution: an Air Fryer Magnetic Cheat Sheet Set. And get this — today, you snag one for $11.29. Combine that guide with the air fryer recipe book featured below and you’ll have everything you need to get cooking again. In addition, the company that makes this magnetic air fryer cheat sheet, the Lotteli...
estesparknews.com

Five Fun Facts About… The Mourning Dove

This week’s featured animal is the mourning dove. Named for its soft, sad cooing sound, which is often mistaken for a great horned owl, these birds live throughout the U. S., including a small population in the Estes Valley region. Here are five more fun facts about this handsome bird.
FOX8 News

Do Fancii mirrors actually make a difference in your beauty routine?

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bad lighting can be deceptive when applying makeup. It can make skin appear lighter or darker than it truly is, or overemphasize blemishes, dry spots and fine lines. The finished result is often makeup that appears washed out or harsh, cakes or doesn’t effectively conceal […]
