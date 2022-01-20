ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, MN

DOACs Should Be Standard of Care inCancer-Associated Thrombosis

By Pam Harrison
Medscape News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirect oral anticoagulants (DOACs) — the standard of care for treating venous thrombosis in noncancer patients — should also be the go-to for treating cancer-associated thrombosis (CAT), except in patients with a high risk of bleeding, a new analysis suggests. "Our meta-analysis finds that cancer patients who...

www.medscape.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medscape News

'New Standard of Care' for HER2-Mutant NSCLC?

Patients with metastatic HER2-mutant non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who received prior treatment may benefit from the antibody-drug conjugate trastuzumab deruxtecan (Enhertu), a new phase 2 trial suggests. The research, published today in The New England Journal of Medicine, revealed durable anticancer activity and encouraging survival outcomes in this...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

ADA updates standards of medical care in diabetes for 2022

(HealthDay)—The Standards of Medical Care in Diabetes clinical practice guideline has been updated for 2022 by the American Diabetes Association and published as a supplement to the January issue of Diabetes Care. Boris Draznin, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Colorado Denver, and colleagues on the Professional Practice Committee...
HEALTH
tctmd.com

DOACs Should Be Standard to Prevent VTE Recurrence in Cancer: Meta-analysis

Cancer patients are 40% less likely to experience recurrent acute venous thromboembolism (VTE) when treated with direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) rather than low-molecular-weight heparin (LMWH), according to a unique systematic review and meta-analysis. The researchers, led by Irbaz Bin Riaz, MD (Mayo Clinic, Rochester, MN), say DOACs should be considered...
ROCHESTER, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Local
Minnesota Health
State
Minnesota State
Rochester, MN
Health
Medscape News

Confirmed: Pembro Plus Chemo as First-Line Standard of Care for Esophageal Cancer

SAN FRANCISCO — Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus chemotherapy should be considered the new first-line standard of care in advanced esophageal cancer, according to the final results of a large phase 3 study. An interim analysis of the KEYNOTE-590 study, published in 2020, found that the combination of pembrolizumab and chemotherapy...
CANCER
Medscape News

Perioperative Diabetes Insipidus Caused by Anesthetic Medications

Lauren M. Van Decar, MD; Emily G. Reynolds, BS; Emily E. Sharpe, MD; Monica W. Harbell, MD; Heidi E. Kosiorek, MS; Molly B. Kraus, MD. Diabetes insipidus (DI) is an uncommon perioperative complication that can occur secondary to medications or surgical manipulation and can cause significant hypovolemia and electrolyte abnormalities. We reviewed and evaluated the current literature and identified 29 cases of DI related to medications commonly used in anesthesia such as propofol, dexmedetomidine, sevoflurane, ketamine, and opioids. This review summarizes the case reports and frequency of DI with each medication and presents possible pathophysiology. Medication-induced DI should be included in the differential diagnosis when intraoperative polyuria is identified. Early identification, removal of the agent, and treatment of intraoperative DI are critical to minimize complications.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Skin Toxicity May Predict Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor Response

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - In cancer patients, cutaneous immune-related adverse events (cirAEs) were strongly associated with response to immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs) and survival in a retrospective study. "We used data from the U.S. and Europe to identify an approximately 20% reduction in mortality among patients who developed skin...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doac#Thrombosis#Cancer Care#Standard Of Care#Mbbs
Chronicle

Washington Hospitals Hoping to Avoid Crisis Standards of Care

Despite the repetitive nature of things being "unprecedented" for hospitals and the health care system during a nearly two-year long pandemic, many hospital and health care administrators statewide are especially concerned about the next few weeks. This is the worst it has been for myriad reasons for hospitals across the...
WASHINGTON STATE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Medicine moves to crisis standards of care

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Nebraska's largest hospital moved to a Crisis Standard of Care plan Thursday morning. The demand on the hospital system right now is more than what the hospital has resources for, according to Nebraska Medicine spokesperson Kayla Thomas. Here's what that means for patients:
OMAHA, NE
1035kissfmboise.com

Why Idaho Crisis Standards of Care Will Be Returning Soon

Sadly we are living in a world of conflicting health narratives. Medical providers Saint Alphonsus and Primary Health recently announced that they would be closing certain facilities due to the Omicron variant and the lack of available workers. What wasn't reported was how many workers were let go because of...
IDAHO STATE
Medscape News

Patient Experiences of Telemedicine in Spine Care

Harry M. Lightsey IV, MD; Caleb M. Yeung, MD; David N. Bernstein, MD, MBA, MEI; Marissa G. Sumathipala; Antonia F. Chen, MD, MBA; Andrew J. Schoenfeld, MD, MSc; Melvin C. Makhni, MD, MBA. Abstract and Introduction. Study Design: Survey-based study. Objective: We performed a mixed methods study involving patients using...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Medscape News

Undiagnosed Fragile X Syndrome Common in General Population

(Reuters Health) - Fragile X syndrome may be underdiagnosed, particularly among women, a U.S. study suggests. Researchers examined electronic health record data for 1.7 million patients seen over approximately 40 years at the Marshfield Clinic Health System and 2.1 million patients seen over approximately 33 years at the University of Wisconsin Health System. The main goal was to compare the rate of clinically diagnosed cases of Fragile X syndrome within these health systems to the expected number of cases in the general population, which researchers identified as 1.4 per 10,000 in males and 0.9 per 10,000 in females.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WMDT.com

Bayhealth enters crisis standards of care protocol

DELAWARE – Bayhealth has entered their crisis standards of care protocol. Hospital officials say the goal is to deliver high-quality health care, while dealing with the strain of the COVID-19 pandemic. They add that demand is far surpassing available resources, including in their emergency departments and walk-in clinics. Bayhealth...
DELAWARE STATE
Medscape News

No Need to Repeat Celiac Screening for 5 Years After Negative Serology

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - If children test negative for celiac disease on antibody screening, the risk of receiving a clinical diagnosis within five years is "very low," researchers say. However, children with potential celiac disease (positive antibodies against transglutaminase, but normal tissue samples) have a high risk of conversion...
HEALTH
Medscape News

Risankizumab Effective Against Refractory Psoriatic Arthritis

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Risankizumab, an inhibitor of interleukin 23, provides some relief for patients with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) whose symptoms have responded poorly to standard treatments, according to 24-week results of a phase-3 trial. "Despite the range of available therapies for psoriatic arthritis, efficacious, well-tolerated therapeutic options...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
wrde.com

Five Delaware Hospitals Operating Under Crisis Standards of Care

DELAWARE - On Tuesday, Governor Carney said we are at a critical point in the pandemic, with 3,000 new cases and over 700 hospitalizations. He says hospitalizations are the reason for the mask mandate. It was imposed to reduce number of hospitalizations, but he hopes that it won't be needed for an extended period of time. Plus over 70 more National Guard members were deployed today to assist with over crowded hospitals.
DELAWARE STATE
Cornell University

Paid home care workers go well beyond standard duties

Paid home care workers are helping patients manage chronic conditions and promoting general and mental health – going well beyond the personal care contributions for which they have been historically associated, according to new Cornell research. The study also revealed that expanded duties, particularly emotional care, resulted in a...
HEALTH SERVICES
ashlandsource.com

Families should plan for financial impacts of dementia care

MAUMEE — January is Financial Wellness Month and the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter is encouraging families to proactively plan for the financial impact of the long-term care of a loved one diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, the most expensive disease in the country. “Financial planning for the possibility...
OHIO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

With Omicron, Crisis Standards of Care In Place at HRRMC

From Chaffee County to statewide, the proliferation of the Omicron variant of the COVID virus has been so rapid it often defies tracking in any useable time frame. With what used to be reliable case reports for earlier variants, surveyed weekly or even daily, cases now can change hourly. Along with the availability of at-home tests with results infrequently reported to health authorities, Omicron counting is a fast-moving target.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy