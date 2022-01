Josh Allen won’t be the only dynamic player that the Kansas City Chiefs have to account for on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. The versatile safeties in the Bills’ secondary came up twice in Wednesday’s media availability session. Both Chiefs’ head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the game-breaking abilities of Buffalo’s veteran safeties Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde, telling reporters they are well aware of the threat posed by the All-Pro tandem.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO