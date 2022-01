We are excited to be back with you this year to continue bringing you important topics that will help you continue to grow your business! In this episode, we are discussing the importance of processes and business process documentation. We are speaking with Jaime Staley, Partner, CPA, and virtual CFO at PJS & Co. CPAs, so she may share her insights and expertise on processes and why they are so important to the success of your business.

