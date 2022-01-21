How to bring fasting blood sugar down fast

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

A fasting blood sugar test is a blood sample that will be taken after an overnight fast.

Normal fasting (no food for eight hours) blood sugar level is between 70 and 99 mg/dL.

A fasting blood sugar level from 100 to 125 mg/dL (5.6 to 6.9 mmol/L) is considered prediabetes.

If it’s 126 mg/dL (7 mmol/L) or higher on two separate tests, you have diabetes.

For a lot of diabetes patients, it is a mystery why fasting/morning blood sugars are high.

This video explains how to bring fasting blood sugar down. After watching this video, you will have a good understanding of how to lower morning blood sugars.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)