ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

How to bring fasting blood sugar down fast

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L6Yd9_0drTtEqt00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

A fasting blood sugar test is a blood sample that will be taken after an overnight fast.

Normal fasting (no food for eight hours) blood sugar level is between 70 and 99 mg/dL.

A fasting blood sugar level from 100 to 125 mg/dL (5.6 to 6.9 mmol/L) is considered prediabetes.

If it’s 126 mg/dL (7 mmol/L) or higher on two separate tests, you have diabetes.

For a lot of diabetes patients, it is a mystery why fasting/morning blood sugars are high.

This video explains how to bring fasting blood sugar down. After watching this video, you will have a good understanding of how to lower morning blood sugars.

This is not professional advice, please seek out a professional if you need help.

This video is created for educational purposes and awareness around different topics. Video may or may not be able to go fully in-depth in such a limited time.

If you care about health, please read studies about diet that could boost your gut health and weight loss, and unhealthy diet that could cause vision loss.

Source: SugarMD (Shared via CC-BY)

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

This is the best fruit for people with diabetes

Eggplants, also known as aubergines, belong to the nightshade family of plants and are used in many different dishes around the world. Although often considered a vegetable, they’re technically a fruit, as they grow from a flowering plant and contain seeds. Eggplant is a high-fiber, low-calorie food that is...
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Sugar#Fasting#Sugars
Frontiersman

How oatmeal does a body good

Many adults are familiar with various remedies to mitigate symptoms and shorten the duration of the common cold. A bowl of chicken soup, a little extra sleep and tea with honey can help people feel better as they confront cold symptoms like runny nose and sore throat. Oatmeal is another...
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Eat these foods to live a long life, experts say

No one food is a magic bullet. That being said, eating a wholesome, balanced diet coupled with other health-supportive activities like regular exercise and abstaining from cigarettes and alcohol can be an important aspect of maintaining your health. "As a dietitian, I’m always telling people to ‘eat the rainbow’ because...
NUTRITION
FIRST For Women

One Daily Serving of This Popular Food Could Prevent Colorectal Cancer And Improve Digestion

If it isn’t already, your digestive health should be high up on your priority list. Unhealthy eating habits are linked to colorectal cancer, which is the third most common cancer among both women and men worldwide. Not only that, but a properly functioning digestive system affects our immune, heart, hormonal, and even mental health! Most recently, scientists have discovered a simple way that we can prevent disease and keep our tummies happy — eating yogurt.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

4 Carbs You Can Eat Non-Stop While Trying To Lose Weight, According To Doctors

There are so many programs, pills, and strict diets out there that promise weight loss results fast. While we all like the sound of a quick fix for weight loss, the only thing that will yield true, long term results can only be achieved by remaining in a calorie deficit, which means taking in less calories than you exert throughout the day. There’s a common misconception that there are certain food groups that have to be cut out for this to occur, especially carbs. But, this is actually untrue—while there are some forms of carbohydrates that are more nutritious than others, carbohydrates are actually a necessary part of a balanced diet. We asked Dr. Niket Sonpal, an NYC Internist and Gastroenterologist, to debunk the common misconceptions about carbs and weight loss, and what carbs he recommends you add to your plate.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bicycling.com

What to Know About Lemon Water and Its Potential Health Benefits

By now you’ve probably heard the claims that drinking lemon water speeds up your recovery process, helps you lose weight, decreases bloating, boosts your overall health and even helps you climb better. That’s a lot of benefits from one bitter glass of H2O. But here’s the quick truth: Drinking lemon water doesn’t truly yield as many benefits as you think.
HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Want to Sleep Better? Drink One of These Teas and Hot Beverages Before Bed Each Night

One of the essential lifestyle factors that help us function efficiently is sleep. When you give your mind and body an opportunity to recharge, you wake up feeling refreshed and alert, which sets you up for a more successful day. Adequate levels of sleep impact our overall health and wellness, our immune system, and our general mood and energy. There is an argument about quality of sleep versus quantity of sleep—mine hours of fragmented or poor-quality sleep won't be as healthy as seven hours of sound, restorative sleep.
LIFESTYLE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
7K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy