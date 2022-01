We are currently in the three-point era of basketball, where teams and players want to hoist up as many good-quality threes as possible. The idea is simple: the three-point shot puts the most points on the board and more attempts mean more points. Thanks to the likes of Stephen Curry completely changing the game with his shooting, this style of basketball is probably here to stay. But this begs the question: which players in NBA history have missed the most three-point field goals?

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO