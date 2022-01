In 2022, both Alvin and Friendswood ISDs will be making progress on a number of projects from the districts’ 2018 and 2020 bonds, respectively. AISD’s $480.5 million bond, which is the largest yet for the district, was approved by voters in November 2018. There are eight projects in total: Two are underway; two are completed; and four are in planning stages.

FRIENDSWOOD, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO