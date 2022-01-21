ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore Starbucks workers announce plans to unionize

By Amanda Yeager
Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Workers at the coffee shop in Baltimore said they...

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Maryland Government
State
New York State
City
Baltimore, MD
Buffalo, NY
Government
Buffalo, NY
Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Buffalo, NY
Baltimore Business Journal

Time running out to nominate for the BBJ’s Mentor of the Year and Family-Owned Business Awards

As January comes to an end, our first awards nominations of 2022 are about to close — though you still have time to get your picks in. Nominations for the Baltimore Business Journal's Mentor of the Year award and Family-Owned Business Awards both close at midnight on Friday, Jan. 28. You can submit nominations for Mentor of the Year here and for Family-Owned Business here.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Business Journal

Help Desk: Wealth planning tips for Baltimore tech entrepreneurs

Baltimore is undergoing a technology renaissance. In recent years, the local economy has evolved into a robust, tech-driven ecosystem fueled by growing sectors, like biotechnology and cybersecurity. This growth has come with increased business activity, which is good news for entrepreneurs interested in a transaction, as both strategic and financial buyers are actively deploying capital in the region. As a result, business owners will not only be tasked with navigating the financial health of their companies, but also their own complex set of wealth planning needs that come with major business transactions.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baltimore Starbucks
Baltimore Business Journal

Faces to Watch 2022: Imtiaz Patel, Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism

Most days, Imtiaz Patel can be seen zipping around town on a scooter as he gets to know Baltimore. As CEO of the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, parent company of the local news startup The Baltimore Banner, Patel's trips have proven essential to grasp and navigate the landscape. He and a growing team of news, tech and marketing executives started building the nonprofit organization from scratch last year with a goal to launch online by June.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Business Journal

Dublin biotech signs lease for big expansion in Maryland

Less than a year after buying Gaithersburg's Viela Bio Inc., Dublin’s Horizon Therapeutics PLC is planning a big expansion in Montgomery County. Horizon (NASDAQ: HZNP) has signed a full-building lease with Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) to open an East Coast research and development hub in Rockville, the biotech announced Thursday. The 192,000-square-foot office and lab will be the first to come online at Alexandria Center at Traville Gateway, where Pasadena, California-based Alexandria plans to build a total of 500,000 square feet of life sciences buildings across 18 acres.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Starbucks
Baltimore Business Journal

Faces to Watch 2022: Aileen McShea Tinney, Keswick

When Aileen McShea Tinney took over as CEO of Keswick Inc. in September, it represented a bit of a full circle moment for her. Tinney has worked her entire career in senior health in Greater Baltimore and previously spent three years at Keswick as a vice president leading the community-based services division. (Her resume also includes more than 16 years at Catholic Charities during two different stints.) She returns to the senior care provider at a pivotal time as the industry deals with continued upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore e-commerce company Whitebox raises $20M

Whitebox, an e-commerce and logistics company headquartered in Curtis Bay, announced Tuesday morning that it has raised $20 million. CEO Marcus Startzel said this latest round of fundraising will fuel even more growth for a company that has been expanding rapidly. In August 2020, Whitebox moved from South Baltimore into a new 365,000-square-foot headquarters in Curtis Bay that was formerly an Under Armour facility. A month later, the company announced it had raised $18 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Baltimore Business Journal

How a Maryland company uses math to create fully immersive soundscapes

More than a decade ago, Ramani Duraiswami started doing research at the University of Maryland on "how people perceive the world using their ears.”. When the average person hears a noise — a dog barking, a person laughing, leaves rustling, a car driving by — they can tell if it’s near or far; if it’s coming from behind or in front; if it’s moving from one direction to another.
MARYLAND STATE
Baltimore Business Journal

The week in bankruptcies: An Anne Arundel medical group and one other entity

Baltimore-area bankruptcy courts recorded two business filings — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended December 24. Year-to-date through December 24, the court recorded 47 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 25% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore Business Journal

Baltimore, MD
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

The Baltimore Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/baltimore

Comments / 0

Community Policy