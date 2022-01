Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers about the Season 6 episode of This Is Us, called “Four Fathers.”. This Is Us keeps taking fans closer to the inevitable, and I’m talking both about the end of the series and Kate and Toby’s divorce. “Four Fathers” showed the rift between Kate and Toby continuing to grow as he traveled back and forth for work, exhausting Kate as she balanced her job with taking care of two kids. Aside from the growing tension, viewers got a huge hint about what’s to come for the couple, and it came through a couple of flash-forwards with Kate and Toby’s grown son Jack Damon (Blake Stadnik) and his wife Lucy (Auden Thornton).

