Chicago, IL

Man Steals, Crashes Jeep With Two Young Girls Inside In Peterson Park

 2 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS)– A man took off in a stolen vehicle with two young girls inside in Peterson Park on Thursday morning.

A woman driving a Jeep Liberty was delivering newspapers around 5 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Sacramento, when she got out of her vehicle and left it running with her two girls, ages 10 and 12, inside.

Police said a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, pulled up behind the Jeep, and a man got into the running SUV and took off, with the two girls still inside, and the sedan following.

The offender crashed the Jeep several minutes later, in the 6300 block of North McCormick, just outside of Bernard Stone Park, less than a mile and a half away from where it was stolen. The thief ran off after crashing the SUV.

The young girls were not injured and were located safely.

Police are investigating and no one is in custody.

