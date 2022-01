Since the last Scream movie came out a decade ago, the director of that and all previous entries passed away—Wes Craven, who had a huge impact on horror cinema not just with that late-career franchise but Last House on the Left, the original Hills Have Eyes, A Nightmare on Elm Street, and more. The new Scream, which is titled just that (as opposed to Scream 5, though it is a direct sequel to the prior four) is the first he didn’t personally direct, and it isn’t written by series creator Kevin Williamson, either. But the latter is an executive producer on it, and the film is dedicated to Craven, who died in 2015 (just as Scream: The TV Series was starting its run).

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO