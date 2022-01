The last weeks of January in Pokémon Go will wrap up with the Power Plant event, featuring several Electric and Steel-type Pokémon for trainers to capture in the wild. A new Pokémon joining the game is Helioptile, the generator Pokémon. If you capture it during the event, you’ll have the chance to evolve it into Heliolisk. In addition, nefarious forces in Pokémon Go, Team Rocket, have caught wind of the mysterious door being opened by Professor Willow in the primary story. They will be making an appearance during the second half of the event.

