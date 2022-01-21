ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter Lets Subscribers Add NFTs For Profile Pics

Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith nonfungible tokens (NFTs) showing no signs of slowing down, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report is letting paying users show off theirs as profile pictures. The social media platform launched the NFT Profile Pictures on iOS on Thursday. Available to those who pay $2.99 a month for...

www.kansascity.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twtr#The Nft Profile Pictures#Ios#Twitter Blue#The Wall Street Journal#The Bored Ape Yacht Club#Aapl#Apple Inc
