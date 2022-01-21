Twitter Lets Subscribers Add NFTs For Profile Pics

Paying a subscription to see exclusive content: here is the new frontier of Instagram. Marck Zuckerberg takes inspiration from OnlyFans as he did with Snapchat, with the MSQRD app (later purchased) and with Facebook Messenger, which works identically to Whatsapp (purchased in 2014 for $ 19.3 billion). In the United States, the test has already started. A timid start made up of ten influencers who now have the opportunity to receive subscriptions in exchange for unpublished content. Among them are basketball player Sedona Prince, model Kelsey Cook and athlete Jordan Chiles. “Subscriptions are one of the best ways to have a predictable income,” said the CEO of Instagram – a social network part of the Meta group, formerly of Facebook – Adam Mosseri in a video posted. But the CEO is also keen to underline another important aspect: when we think of influencers, Chiara Ferragni or others of her caliber and with millions of followers immediately come to mind, but we forget the underworld of micro-influencers who do not always manage to economize despite the own efforts to emerge.

INTERNET ・ 2 DAYS AGO