ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

PHMDC gives KN95 masks to community groups for distribution

By Site staff
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WxoCA_0drTluCN00

MADISON, Wis. — Public Health Madison & Dane County distributed free KN95 masks to multiple community groups on Thursday, a day after the county received the supply of 100,000 masks it announced it had bought the week prior.

Leaders of a number of groups dropped by a warehouse on Madison’s east side Thursday morning to pick up the masks.

Peng Her, the CEO of The Hmong Institute, said the masks will go a long way toward helping community members.

“A lot of our members have expressed concerns and we try to educate them about how cloth masks aren’t protecting them as much against the Omicron virus as N95s, so they wanted them too,” Her said.

PHMDC hopes handing the masks out to local community groups rather than individually to people will streamline the distribution process.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Health
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Health
Madison, WI
Health
City
Madison, WI
Dane County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Madison, WI
Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Group holds fair maps rallies across Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Volunteers with the Wisconsin Fair Maps Coalition rallied in cities across the state Friday. Last November, the state Supreme Court issued a least changes framework to analyze new legislative maps in Wisconsin. The coalition organized Friday’s rallies to call for an end to gerrymandering and to listen to the rule of law rather than politicians when it...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rock County launches new COVID-19 testing site

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Public health officials in Rock County announced Thursday plans for a new COVID-19 testing site to give area residents more options when it comes to tracking the virus’ presence in the community. The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masks#Hmong#Phmdc#The Hmong Institute#Omicron#N95s#Channel 3000
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New campaign promotes vaccination, mask-wearing to keep Wisconsin kids in the classroom

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Gov. Tony Evers have launched a new multimedia campaign aimed at keeping kids healthy and in the classroom. The Keeping Kids Safe and in School campaign is designed to raise awareness of good health safety practices ranging from proper mask-wearing to vaccination. It will also include tools for parents, guardians and community leaders to promote public health, according to a news release.
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

MPD launches fundraiser for new K-9 bulletproof vests

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department has launched a new fundraising campaign to help provide department K-9s with new, lightweight bulletproof vests. The department’s K-9 unit is looking to buy six “K-9 storm vests,” which are designed to be light enough for the K-9s to wear during their entire patrol shift. Vests currently in use are too heavy for...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Wisconsin has not yet reached Omicron case peak, DHS’ chief medical officer says

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin has not yet seen new confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant peak yet, but there are some reasons to be optimistic, the state health department’s chief medical officer said Thursday. In a briefing with reporters Thursday afternoon, Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the Department of Health Services’ chief medical officer and state epidemiologist for the bureau of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
853K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy