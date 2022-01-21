Thursday Night Forecast: Coldest nights of the Winter season, sunshine returns

OVERNIGHT: A few snowflakes or sleet pellets possible in southern counties. Otherwise, cloudy across southern areas. A slight decrease in the clouds, clear mostly north of I-20. Colder start with a light breeze. Lows: middle to upper 20s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph, making it feel like the teens areawide.

FRIDAY: Clearing clouds to sunshine in the afternoon. Highs: lower to middle 40s. Wind: NE 10 mph.

SATURDAY: Hard freeze Saturday AM with the coldest night of the season. Lows in the lower 20s and teens. Mostly sunny, cool in the afternoon. High: 50. Wind: North 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunshine to becoming partly cloudy. Low: 30. High: 58. Wind: West 5 mph. Overnight Sunday, a 20% chance of rain.

MONDAY: Rain likely, a 60% chance. Low: 40. High: 47. Wind: South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and staying cool. Low: 41. High: 52. Wind: North 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy. Low: 35. High: 50. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: A 20% chance of rain. Chilly. Low: 32. High: 45. Wind: SE 5 mph.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. You can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. You will be notified of lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm threats, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Also, have a secondary way to receive weather information, like a NOAA Weather Radio.

