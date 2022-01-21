ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele Breaks Down in Tears Over Postponing Las Vegas Residency 1 Day Before Kickoff: ‘I’m Gutted’

By Johnni Macke
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 2 days ago
Adele. YouTube

Heartbreak in Sin City. Adele struggled to hold back tears as she announced on Thursday, January 20, that she has to postpone her Las Vegas residency amid COVID-19 delays.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” the 33-year-old singer said in an emotional Twitter video on Thursday. “We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you.”

The “Hello” songstress was set to kick off her Weekends With Adele residency at the Colosseum of Las Vegas’ Caesars Palace Hotel on Friday, January 21, but due to unforeseen issues, she explained that her team was forced to push it back. The new dates have yet to be announced.

“We’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID. Half my crew [and] team are down with COVID. They still are,” she continued with a shaky voice. “It’s been impossible to finish the show. I can’t give you want I have right now.”

The Grammy winner said, “I’m gutted,” before apologizing for the cancellation news being “so last minute.”

Adele revealed that she’d been awake for 30 hours “trying to figure it out” with her team, noting that they’d simply “run out of time” to make it work.

“I’m so upset and I’m really embarrassed. I’m so sorry to everyone who’s traveled. I’m really, really sorry,” she said in the video while on the verge of crying.

The British songstress promised to reschedule all of the dates, noting that they’re already working on getting new shows on the books.

“I’m going to finish my show and I’m going to get it to where it’s supposed to be. I’m so sorry. It’s been impossible,” she concluded. “We’ve been up against so much and it’s just not ready. I’m really sorry.”

Adele previously announced the residency in November 2021, revealing that she would take over Caesars Palace for two shows every weekend for a total of 12 weeks from January to April.

The musician dropped her fourth studio album, 30, that same month. She took the stage in November 2021 for a pre-taped concert special, titled One Night With Adele, where she performed songs from her new record for a select few at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles. While the special was filmed in October 2021, it didn’t air on CBS until the following month.

The “Easy on Me” singer’s ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and their son, Angelo, 9, were two in the audience for the occasion. Adele and Konecki, 47, split in April 2019 after quietly tying the knot one year prior. Us Weekly confirmed in January 2021 that they reached an agreement on their divorce settlement.

