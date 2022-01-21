Jan Sojourner wins 1,000th game
JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Jackson Academy’s Jan Sojourner won her 1,000th game as a girls basketball coach in Mississippi.
She becomes the 3rd coach in the state to achieve this milestone.
Sojourner has won 6 MAIS overall championship, 11 state titles, and coached for 42 seasons.
