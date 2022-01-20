A Montgomery police officer faces disciplinary action after being charged with DUI, according to a release from MPD Thursday night.

The disciplinary proceedings were initiated Thursday against a 44-year-old police Capt. Robin Chapman after MPD officers responded about 10 a.m. to the area near Wares Ferry Road and North Burbank Drive in reference to a two-vehicle traffic collision.

No one was injured in the wreck, Coleman said.

Chapman was relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave. Chapman, who was assigned to the Administrative Division, joined MPD in 2002, the MPD release stated.

“It’s an unfortunate situation when we have to arrest one of our own, especially under these circumstances. However, each officer has taken an oath to uphold the state laws of Alabama. We will support the officer in whatever way we can from a Peer Support role and allow the criminal process to navigate its regular course.” Interim Chief Ramona Harris said in a statement.

In Alabama, a first DUI charge where there is no death or serious injury involved is a misdemeanor offense, handled in municipal court. According to court records, Chapman had a first appearance Friday and will return for an arraignment on the case in February.

No other information was available.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Montgomery police officer relieved of duty following DUI charges