Luke Combs and wife, Nicole, expecting their first child

Luke Combs and wife, Nicole , have revealed they are expecting their first child this Spring.

Combs took to Instagram to share the exciting news with fans by posting a photo of himself, Nicole and an image from their ultrasound. Additionally, the couple announced they’re having a baby boy.

“Here we go, y’all!” Luke captioned the photos. “‘Lil dude Combs is coming this Spring! Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride @nicolejcombs.”

Nicole posted on her socials as well writing, “This may be the best year yet. Baby BOY Combs coming spring 2022!! We are so incredibly excited & thankful.”

Photo credit Instgram (@nicolejcombs)

Fans and Country artists filled the comments section with well-wishes for the couple. Carly Pearce , Ashley McBryde , Jordan Davis , Kane Brown, Maren Morris and Morgan Wallen were among some of the first big celebs so congratulate the glowing couple with celebratory messages.

