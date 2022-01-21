ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville is having snowiest January since 1985

By Davis Nolan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sM2xk_0drTipxn00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you are thinking we have been seeing more snow this January than we have in recent years, you would be correct! This is the snowiest January we have seen since 1985.

So far this month, we have seen 9.3″ of snow in Nashville. That’s not only the most since 1985, it is the ninth snowiest January on record.

Ironically, just last year, the National Weather Service updated the new 30-year normal , and it dropped from 6.3 inches in the previous 30 year period down to 4.7 inches. Why is that? It subtracted out those snowy 1980s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y4U3y_0drTipxn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bRDkR_0drTipxn00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SXFoU_0drTipxn00

And January 1985 was one of the big months of that decade. A total of 9.8″ of snow fell that month. The most occurred on January 19th through the 20th when a two-day total of 6.1″ covered the roads, causing major traffic problems.

But that wasn’t all. The low temperatures dropped from 7 degrees above zero on the 19th when the snow started to 16 degrees below zero the next day. And to top it all off, on the 21st, Nashville set its all-time record low of -17 degrees! It certainly did not help when the low was 5 degrees above zero on the 22nd and 7 degrees above zero on the 23rd.

Why it gets so quiet after it snows

And of course, the salt does not work below 17 degrees above zero, much less 17 below.

In addition, Nashville Electric Service recorded a record power use. Luckily, it was snow and not an ice storm, so only a few transformers had to be replaced during the snow and cold.

So, if you think this January has been bad, think again! It could be 17 below zero!

Frigid start, sunny and cool Saturday afternoon

Starting out the weekend with frigid temperatures in the teens, but a warm-up is on the way as soon as the sun rises. This afternoon temperatures will reach the upper-30s for highs with mid-30s north and east and winds dying down to 5 mph out of the west. The Titans playoff game will start off […]
