ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Bill seeks statewide ban of all flavored tobacco, nicotine products

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qmG6_0drTimYq00
Store manager Taylor Schreiner straightens tobacco products on the shelves at Smoker Friendly on South Broadway on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, in Denver, Colo. (Timothy Hurst/The Gazette) Timothy Hurst

Selling flavored tobacco and nicotine products could soon be illegal in Colorado after a bill prohibiting the sale of the products was introduced in the state House of Representatives last week.

If passed, House Bill 22-1064 would go into effect on July 1, banning the sale of all flavored tobacco and nicotine products within state lines, including vapes, e-cigarettes, menthol cigarettes, Hookah, chewing tobacco and cigars.

State Sen. Kevin Priola, one of the sponsors of the bill, said he was inspired to take action after his son started vaping around the age of 14. Priola said he would constantly search his son’s room for vapes and would have to drive to far-away dumpsters to throw them away to prevent his son from digging the vapes out of the trash.

“It’s everywhere. Our experience isn’t unique,” Priola said. “You look at the data and realize, a lot of these manufacturers, they use the flavors to get young kids hooked on it.”

Of tobacco users between 12 and 17 years old, 81% said they started by using flavored products and 79% said they use a product because it comes in flavors they like, according to a study by the Food and Drug Administration and National Institutes of Health.

State Rep. Jennifer Bacon, another sponsor of the bill, recently served on the Denver school board for four years. Bacon said the presence of flavored tobacco and nicotine products is “overwhelming” in Denver schools.

“We’re really concerned about the number of kids getting hooked on nicotine through these flavors. I’ve seen firsthand the impact,” Bacon said. “We’re really hoping to stave off an imminent public health crisis.”

In contrast, Brian Fojtik, a Denver resident and representative of the National Association of Tobacco Outlets, said the ban is unnecessary because youth tobacco use has been decreasing for years.

In 2020, roughly 1 in 5 high school students and 1 in 20 middle school students used e-cigarettes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2021, use decreased to roughly 1 in 9 high school students and 1 in 35 middle school students.

“It's shortsighted approach,” Fojtik said. “Prohibition proponents aren't protecting kids. They're shamefully using kids as political props, attempting to use legitimate concern about youth vaping to ban hundreds of products to adults that youth are not using that have nothing to do with vaping.”

Fojtik argued that the ban would lead to tobacco and nicotine users buying flavored products online or out of state, taking away the tax revenue from Colorado, which helps pay for programs including early childhood education and public health initiatives.

If passed, the ban could also shut down hundreds of independent vape and tobacco stores throughout the state. Phil Guerin, owner of Myxed Up Creations in Denver, said he would lose at least 30% of his store’s business under such a ban.

“There is an obvious disconnection between the representatives and their constituents, the small businesses that the representatives pledge to support,” Guerin said. “Let’s focus on COVID and getting all our kids and teachers back to full strength. Then we can have a conversation, based on science and factual data, on how we can permanently address the prevention of youth vaping.”

State Rep. Kyle Mullica, another sponsor of the bill, said he is committed to working with business owners to help mitigate the impact of the ban; however, he said he must prioritize what’s best for the youth.

“What has to come first is the health of our children,” Mullica said. “This is a line, as sponsors and lawmakers, that we have to walk. The facts are the facts, and that is that our youth are becoming addicted to these products.”

Last month, Denver passed a similar ban prohibiting the sale of flavored tobacco products with exemptions for Hookah, natural cigars, pipe tobacco and harm-reduction tools. Though it passed City Council, the ban was vetoed by Mayor Michael Hancock, marking only the second time Hancock has used his veto authority against the council in his 10 years as mayor.

The bill sponsors said they were confident the bill would make it through the legislature, attributing Hancock’s veto to the belief that flavor bans are a state issue. They said they expect Gov. Jared Polis’ support because of the positive impact the ban would have on public health and lowering health care costs.

Under the bill, any retailer caught selling flavored tobacco/nicotine products would be subject to the same penalties as a retailer caught selling to minors.

The bill would also appropriate $10 million to the Department of Public Health and Environment’s Prevention Services Division, which would award two-year grants to organizations providing wraparound services in communities disproportionately impacted by targeted tobacco and nicotine marketing.

Bacon and Mullica said the bill isn’t just about banning the products, but about protecting communities that have been intentionally targeted by the tobacco and nicotine industry, including youth and communities of color.

“There’s real dollars and real resources going to these communities who have historically been targeted,” Mullica said. “We are working on programs to try to make sure that we’re helping people break this addiction.”

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver suspends jury trials until Feb. 11 citing COVID-19

Jury trials in Denver won't resume until at least Feb. 11 due to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant. Chief Judge Michael A. Martinez with the Second Judicial District, which includes Denver, made the executive order on Friday. He wrote while cases have began to slightly decrease, local health official could not project whether it "reflects a true reduction" in cases.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis throws cold water on public unions bill

A bill to allow public employees to engage in collective bargaining has run into its biggest hurdle: lack of support from Gov. Jared Polis. The bill is the brainchild of House Majority Leader Daneya Esgar, D-Pueblo, and Sen. Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder. Esgar worked on a similar bill in 2021, but never introduced it. The draft measure faced major opposition from local governments.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Federal order on changes for squaw-named features means Colorado board will have to hustle

Colorado's Geographic Naming Advisory Board has moved somewhat slowly since its creation to make final decisions on renaming various geographic features around the state. That's due to their efforts to make sure members have fully vetted name change proposals, including ensuring communities and tribes have had adequate time to respond. That lengthy process is about to end, at least for the 28 geographic features in Colorado that still carry the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Polis
Person
Kyle Mullica
The Denver Gazette

Kings Soopers strike ends with tentative deal

Striking King Soopers and City Market workers appeared to return to work Friday after Kroger Co. and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 officials announced a tentative early-morning agreement. Picketers were gone from at least three metro Denver area stores Friday visited by Denver Gazette journalists. The tentative pact ends the-almost 10-day strike that started Jan. 12 after the two sides failed to reach an agreement before contracts expired...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Flavored Tobacco#Tobacco Control#Nicotine Marketing#House Of Representatives#State
The Denver Gazette

260 infected Amazon workers tied to seven warehouse outbreaks as Colorado surpasses 1,000 COVID clusters

Two-hundred and sixty Amazon workers have been infected with COVID-19 in connection seven distribution centers in the past week, state data shows, as Colorado surpasses 1,000 clusters statewide for the first time in a year. The seven outbreaks - all in Adams County - were reported to the state between Jan. 14 and Jan. 19, according to data updated each Wednesday. Three other outbreaks at Amazon facilities were reported in December, November and in August; the latter is the largest, with 124 cases linked to...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Metro Denver apartment rents fall

Renters got some good news from the Apartment Association of Metro Denver’s fourth quarter report, which shows rents went down and the vacancy rate went up. The average rent stood at $1,708.67, down 1% from the third quarter average of $1,726.36 per month. The area’s vacancy rate, meanwhile, increased from 3.8% to 4.3% last quarter, with 22 of 23 metro Denver neighborhoods experiencing an increase in vacancy. Despite the slight increase, the report's authors noted that vacancy rates in metro Denver remain “historically low, down 25.86% year-over-year.”
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Denver Gazette

Denver students stage walkout over COVID-19 concerns

Students at two Denver schools walked out of class on Thursday morning to express their concerns over the district's COVID-19 regulations. Students at Denver North and Thomas Jefferson high schools staged the walkout just before 10 a.m., one week after a student's petition called for the district to change its COVID-19 rules.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Two more cows reported attacked by wolves in Colorado

Two more cows have been attacked by wolves in Colorado, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. On Tuesday morning, CPW District Managers received a report of six wolves lurking on a ranch in the North Park area of Jackson County. Upon investigation, wolf tracks and wolf scat were found at the scene, along with two injured cows with wounds indicative of wolf depredation. The incident occurred on the same ranch where a cow was killed by wolves on December 19.
JACKSON COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
518K+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy