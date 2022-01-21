ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Ask The Expert: Why is the IRS considering using facial recognition for tax returns?

By Kristin Diaz, David Rancken
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LPHKH_0drTijuf00

There's a big change coming for people who use the IRS's website to make payments, file returns, or check their tax records. Soon, you will have to prove who you are - by taking a selfie.

On Ask the Expert, Cybersecurity expert Nick Powers joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the importance of identity protection and the use of facial recognition.

Every day we ask the experts what you want to know. If you have a question or a topic suggestion, send us an email at Questions@ KRLD.com and hear the answers at 4:40 p.m.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

US taxpayers will have to submit a video selfie using facial recognition technology from a third-party company to access their IRS accounts

US taxpayers will have to submit a video selfie to access certain Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tools and applications starting this summer. The selfie is taken on a mobile device and then uploaded to ID.me, a third-party identity verification company that will use its own facial recognition to verify the individual.
INCOME TAX
thedallasnews.net

Tax collectors to demand facial recognition ID

The IRS is demanding Americans show their face to a private company to access their tax returns. A new kind of digital identification, requiring the user to submit their personal data to a private company in Virginia - including a live video of their face from their cell phone or computer webcam - will be the only way Americans can create an account with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) starting by the summer of 2022.
MCLEAN, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Facial Recognition#Cybersecurity#The Audacy App Sign Up#Newsradio
Government Technology

IRS to Require Facial Recognition for Digital Services

(TNS) — The IRS will require users of its online portal to create an ID.me account starting this summer. Citing security blogger Brian Krebs, Business Insider reported on a new message on the IRS website directing users to create an account with ID.me. “If you have an existing IRS...
TECHNOLOGY
fox40jackson.com

Tips to avoid IRS tax return processing delays

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) – Tax season is quickly approaching, and the IRS is still dealing with 10 million tax returns from last year, according to the National Taxpayer Advocate’s annual report to Congress. That could lead to setbacks with your filings. A financial expert has tips that can...
INCOME TAX
scmagazine.com

IRS plans for facial recognition draw scrutiny from privacy, cybersecurity advocates

The IRS is pushing taxpayers to start using a login service that leverages facial recognition and requires users to send photos of themselves to a third-party company. The news, first flagged by independent investigative reporter Brian Krebs, has been met with incredulity by privacy and cybersecurity experts, who say the program will create numerous privacy, cybersecurity and accessibility concerns for taxpayers.
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

IRS will require facial-recognition to access online system

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- The Internal Revenue Service will require taxpayers to take selfies and verify their identities through ID.me to access online accounts starting this summer. Currently, existing accounts only need an email and password to get access, which the IRS says is risky. That system will phase out by mid-2022 as the IRS moves to protect taxpayers from identity theft.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
IRS
CBS New York

Expecting A Tax Refund This Year? Expert Offers Advice To Avoid Major Delays

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mark your calendars — the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting 2021 federal tax returns on Monday. If you’re expecting to get money back, federal officials say there may be delays. The IRS is warning it could be a tough tax season thanks to the pandemic, from staffing issues to lack of funding and a huge backlog. As of Dec. 31, the agency had 6 million unprocessed individual returns, noting it had to correct significantly more errors on tax returns than previous years. But experts say there are ways to avoid major delays. “The federal still allows paper filing, but it’s...
INCOME TAX
CNET

Doing your taxes? The IRS will soon require a video selfie to access your account

If you're filing your 2021 taxes online, you'll soon be required to submit a selfie to the Internal Revenue Service to verify your identity before accessing your account. To protect users' privacy and reduce fraud, the IRS has contracted with ID.me, a third-party service with an exhaustive registration process that includes taking a video selfie with a smartphone or webcam-enabled computer, as well as submitting sensitive government documents and verifying your credit history.
INCOME TAX
biometricupdate.com

No let up as Aussies push for federal laws governing facial recognition

A group in Australia, including a former human rights commissioner there, has committed to writing model legislation for regulating facial recognition. According to an article in InnovationAus, no laws in Australia directly regulate the use of facial recognition. Ed Santow, the former commissioner, has teamed with the University of Technology Sydney in an effort to prevent misuse of the systems already deployed. The Facial Recognition Model Law Project also includes Dr. Niels Wouters, who is described by InnovationAus as an AI expert.
TECHNOLOGY
theeastcountygazette.com

If You File Your Taxes Now, You Will Definitely Lose Your $1,400 Stimulus Check!

Tax returns for the 2020 tax year began being accepted by the IRS this month. People often choose to submit their tax returns early in order to obtain their refunds faster. This is because they do not have to worry about doing taxes. It might, nonetheless, be in the best interests of some folks to wait for a little before they send Uncle Sam their taxes.
INCOME TAX
komando.com

True or false: The federal government is tracking payments to friends and family over $600

The deadline for filing 2021 taxes is coming up. Tax Day falls on Monday, April 18, 2022. Is your paperwork in order?. Tax deductions are not always clear-cut. You may miss an opportunity to reduce the amount of money you need to send to Uncle Sam. We went ahead and put together eight tax deductions to get you started. Tap or click here to check out our list. And there might be changes that impact you this year.
INCOME TAX
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Policy changes increasing 2022 tax refunds

Tax season is starting as millions of Americans prepare returns for the IRS in hopes of larger refunds for 2022. Americans can start submitting their tax returns to the IRS on Jan. 24. W-2 forms should be sent from your employer soon, if you haven’t received them already. They’re legally...
INCOME TAX
Boston 25 News WFXT

IRS: Agency will begin accepting 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24

The Internal Revenue Service announced this week that the agency will begin to accept 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24. “Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release.
INCOME TAX
AOL Corp

Rules for Claiming a Dependent on Your Tax Return

For information on the third coronavirus relief package, please visit our “American Rescue Plan: What Does it Mean for You and a Third Stimulus Check” blog post. • For tax year 2021, the Child Tax Credit is up to $3,600 or $3,000, depending on the age of your child. The Credit for Other Dependents is worth up to $500.
INCOME TAX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy