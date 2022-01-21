Ask The Expert: Why is the IRS considering using facial recognition for tax returns?

There's a big change coming for people who use the IRS's website to make payments, file returns, or check their tax records. Soon, you will have to prove who you are - by taking a selfie.

On Ask the Expert, Cybersecurity expert Nick Powers joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the importance of identity protection and the use of facial recognition.

