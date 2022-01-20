ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Netflix Falls Short of Q4 Subscriber Target, Stock Tumbles on Weak Forecast

By Todd Spangler
wiltonbulletin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix ended 2021 with a slightly lower-than-expected subscriber gain in the fourth quarter, and its stock took a steep dive with a weak Q1 outlook. The streaming giant reported a net gain of 8.28 million subscribers for Q4, again driven by markets outside North America, to reach 221.8 million total worldwide....

www.wiltonbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Jon Bernthal
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Gal Gadot
Person
Paolo Sorrentino
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumbles; Intel To Invest $20 Billion In New Factories; Netflix Plunges On Slowing Subscriber Growth

On Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down by 150 points. The Nasdaq fell for a third straight session, ending Thursday nearly 12% below its latest record close in November. Investors are also swapping out their growth and technology stocks that thrived in the early days of the pandemic. This along with investors jitters on the Fed’s plans to increase interest rates to combat raging inflation. However, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva says that the interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could throw cold water on the already weak economic recoveries in certain countries.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo Max#Factset#Q1#Covid#Eps
AFP

Netflix stung by slowing subscriber growth

Netflix on Thursday reported cooling subscriber growth as fierce competition and the pandemic weigh heavy despite hits like "Squid Game" and "Money Heist." The streaming service ended the year with 221.8 million subscribers, just below target, after booming during coronavirus lockdowns that kept people at home and on the platform. Things are not looking better for the first quarter of 2022, with the Netflix earnings report saying the firm expected to only add some 2.5 million subscribers. The market punishment was immediate, with shares of the California streaming giant losing some 20 percent in after-hours trading.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Netflix Execs Play It Cool After Stock Plunges On Slower Sub Growth: “It’s Not A Straight Line. We Are Just Staying Calm”

The Netflix team played it cool Thursday as CFO Spencer Neumann attempted to reassure Wall Street that “there’s no structural change in the business that we see.” The company’s shares had plunged 20% in after-hours trading earlier Thursday, pulling media stocker down. Execs speaking on a post-earnings video Q&A shrugged off the slower than anticipated subscriber growth that triggered the drop, saying they can’t explain it but it’s no flashing red light. Fourth numbers were good with a small miss on subs but a bigger slowdown  anticipated for the current first quarter (2.5 million net adds) that fell short of Wall Street...
TV & VIDEOS
TheStreet

Netflix Stock Plunges As Soft Subscriber Outlook Clouds Q4 Earnings

Netflix (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday, but forecast soft subscriber growth for the first three months of the year amid what it called "Covid overhang" in key overseas markets. Netflix said earnings for the three months ending in December were pegged at $1.15...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketWatch

Netflix gets an upgrade from a long-time bear, who said the stock's selloff is 'overcooked'

Shares of Netflix Inc. plummeted 19.6% in premarket trading Friday, as the streaming-video service's disappointing outlook overnight prompted a number of Wall Street analysts to cut their ratings, but at least one analyst said the selloff appears "overcooked." Benchmark's Matthew Harrigan, who's been bearish on Netflix for at least the past two years, isn't turning bullish, but he did raise his rating to hold from sell. "Netflix stock should find a floor as the $405 after market price discounts both member growth deceleration and margin underachievement," Harrigan wrote in a note to clients. He "vacated" his previous $470 stock price target, but now sees fair value for the stock at $450. Harrigan said he's still bullish on the direct-to-consumer streaming migration, but he views Netflix as "first among equals" rather than a dominant player commanding overwhelming network effects. The stock, which is on track to open at the lowest price seen during regular-session hours since June 2020, has already slumped 22.2% over the past three months through Thursday, while the S&P 500 has slipped 1.5%.
TV & VIDEOS
Times-Republican

Netflix stock plunges as subscriber worries deepen

SAN RAMON, Calif. — Netflix delivered its latest quarter of disappointing subscriber growth during the final three months of last year, a trend that management foresees continuing into the new year as tougher competition is undercutting the video streaming leader. The Los Gatos, California, company added 8.3 million worldwide...
LOS GATOS, CA
abc17news.com

Netflix shares tank 20% on weak subscriber outlook

Netflix‘s stock fell as much as 20% in after hours trading due to a bad outlook for its future growth. Netflix now has 221.8 million subscribers globally. It added 8.2 million subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2021, the company reported on Thursday. That number slightly missed the streaming...
STOCKS
MavenFlix

Netflix Q4 Earnings: Why The Stock Is Tanking

Netflix stock (NFLX) - Get Netflix, Inc. Report is free falling. The most recent bearish development was the company’s Q4 results, released after the closing bell on January 20. Following it, NFLX shares sank by a whopping 18% in after-hours action, extending the drop from the November peak to 40%.
MARKETS
kdal610.com

Netflix misses subscriber addition estimates; shares tumble 10%

(Reuters) -Netflix Inc on Thursday reported fewer-than-expected subscriber additions for the fourth quarter, highlighting the video-streaming pioneer’s struggles to attract users as pandemic restrictions ease and competition amps up. Shares of the company were down nearly 10% in after-market trading. The big lift to subscriber additions from the pandemic...
TV & VIDEOS
Financial Times

Netflix warning on subscriber growth sends stock plummeting

Netflix warned subscriber growth would slow substantially in the first quarter, sending its stock price down by nearly 20 per cent in late trading on Thursday in the latest instance of investors dumping shares in companies that thrived during the pandemic. The streaming company projected it would add just 2.5m...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy