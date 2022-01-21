Birmingham Housing Authority president and CEO announces resignation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) President and CEO David Northern Sr. announced Thursday that he will be stepping down from his current role.

Northern has been in charge of the housing authority in the city since 2020. The Indiana native said in a statement, however, that his resignation is not effective immediately and that he plans to help HABD find a replacement.

He released the following statement on his departure from the organization:

“Serving as President and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District has been nothing short of rewarding. In the time I have spent in Birmingham, I have had the privilege of working with an esteemed group of colleagues and advocates who share the same commitment to the clients HABD serves and this decision was made only after careful consideration.

“While my resignation is in transition and not immediate, I will continue working with the Board of Commissioners to ensure future leadership is in place and solidified before my departure. I appreciate HABD, its Board of Commissioners, our clients, and the City of Birmingham for welcoming me and allowing me to help further HABD’s overall mission. I have absolutely no doubt that HABD will continue to be Alabama’s leader in providing affordable and safe housing for families. Thank you to all who have supported me and the Birmingham Housing Authority. It has been a great pleasure to serve.” HABD President & CEO David Northern Sr.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.