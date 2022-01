It’s hard to argue that the Tennessee Titans would have had the AFC’s No. 1 seed and a first-round playoff bye had it not been for the legs of D’Onta Foreman. While there may be only one Derrick Henry, if you’re going to replace the 247-pound, two-time NFL rushing champion, why not do so with a 236-pound near-clone who runs with the same violent fervor as the guy he was replacing?

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO