Throughout the past 23 years, no matter what the record of the Bluejackets may be, one thing has remained constant for teams, officials, and fans visiting Cambridge-Isanti High School — Activities Director Mark Solberg would be on hand to bid them a warm welcome and be available at their beck and call. After June 30, 2022, however, while the welcome will most likely be just as warm, it will be made by someone else.

CAMBRIDGE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO