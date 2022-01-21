ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belarus officials charged with forcing Ryanair flight to land to arrest journalist

By bfeuerherdnyp
NYPost
 2 days ago
When the Ryanair flight landed in Belarus, security forces took journalist and activist Raman Pratasevich into custody. AP

Four government officials in Belarus were charged Thursday with forcing a commercial flight to land in the country so they could arrest a dissident journalist, according to federal officials.

The suspects, including the director and deputy director of the country’s air navigation authority, forced a Ryanair flight bound for Lithuania to land in Belarus by reporting a bomb threat, federal prosecutors in New York charged.

The navigation director, Leonid Mikalaevich Churo, and another defendant whose name is not known, allegedly crafted the bomb threat specifically to draw the May 2021 flight from Athens into Belarusian airspace.

Once the flight entered their airspace, an air traffic controller in the country conveyed the false threat to the pilots, who declared an emergency and landed in Minsk, the feds charged.

The Ryanair flight arrested the journalist, trying to cover up the incident with an alleged bomb threat.

When the flight reached the tarmac, officials from the country’s security forces loaded passengers onto airport buses and took journalist and activist Raman Pratasevich into custody.

Churo and his cronies then tried to cover up the action by creating false incident reports that purported to show an actual bomb threat on the flight, according to prosecutors.

Churo also appeared at a press conference the day after the flight diversion and claimed they had done everything properly in dealing with the plane.

Journalist Raman Pratasevich smokes a cigarette in a detention center.

The four defendants, who remain at large, are all charged with conspiring to commit aircraft piracy, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

In a statement, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York praised the investigative work done to account for what happened to the flight.

“Since the dawn of powered flight, countries around the world have cooperated to keep passenger airplanes safe. The defendants shattered those standards by diverting an airplane to further the improper purpose of repressing dissent and free speech,” Damian Williams said.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has a close relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has drawn the country into authoritarianism and built a close relationship with Vladimir Putin in recent years.

The country has emerged as a key player in Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Putin has stationed troops in the country for “joint military drills,” but could launch an invasion of Ukraine through Belarus.

KRMG

US charges Belarus with air piracy in reporter's arrest

NEW YORK — (AP) — U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last year to arrest an opposition journalist, using a ruse that there was a bomb threat. The charges, announced by federal prosecutors in New York, recounted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
batonrougenews.net

ICAO gives verdict on Belarus forced plane landing

The international body believes the bomb threat was faked. An investigation by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) into last year's grounding of a Ryanair flight in Belarus discovered inconsistencies in Minsk's story but could not attribute blame, it has been reported. On May 23, a Ryanair plane flying from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Four Belarusian officials face aircraft piracy charges

U.S. prosecutors charged four Belarusian government officials on Thursday with aircraft piracy for diverting a Ryanair flight last year to arrest an opposition journalist, using a ruse that there was a bomb threat.The charges in Manhattan federal court were announced by federal prosecutors.U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a release that the defendants corrupted standards followed by countries around the world to keep passenger airplanes safe.He said the indictment provides a prompt and public explanation of what actually happened to Flight 4978.In August, President Joe Biden levied sanctions against Belarus. At the time, the White House noted the forced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
Person
Vladimir Putin
kfgo.com

Belarus withheld information from Ryanair diversion probe, U.N. says

VILNIUS (Reuters) – A United Nations report into the forced diversion of a Ryanair jetliner last year has found that a bomb threat that drew the plane to Minsk was “deliberately false” and that Belarus withheld crucial information from its fact-finding team. The UN’s International Civil Aviation...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine#Aircraft#Air Navigation Authority#Belarusian
Reuters

German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift 'not sharpest sword'

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. "Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword," she told the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

US Embassy in Ukraine requests departure of nonessential staff, report says

The US Embassy in Kyiv has requested that the State Department authorise the departure of all nonessential personnel and their families, reports say.Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start soon, with an announcement coming in just days. Bloomberg published a similar report.A State Department spokesperson told CNN that there is “nothing to announce at this time,” adding that rigorous contingency planning is conducted as always in the event the security situation deteriorates.A source close to the Ukrainian government says that Kyiv has been informed and that evacuations of diplomatic families could begin...
FOREIGN POLICY
