Rockford, IL

Rockford area libraries get nearly $75,000 in grants

By Shaquil Manigault, Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
ROCKFORD — Local libraries are set to receive nearly $75,000 in grants to address difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Rockford Public Library is set to receive $50,000 and the North Suburban Public Library District will receive $22,480 in grants from this program.

A total of $6 million in grants has been awarded to libraries across the state as part of an initiative to help libraries recover and provide resources to their communities.

The grant provides funding for libraries to modify services, transform spaces and develop resources for their local recovering workforce and to ensure all operations can be provided safely and effectively as the pandemic continues.

According to a news release, State Sen. Steve Stadelman, D-Loves Park, helped support the initiative.

“Libraries have been a valued resource for continued education, growth and community development throughout the pandemic,” Stadelman said the news release. “This grant program provides the resources needed for libraries to ensure residents are connected to these tools.”

