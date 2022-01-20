AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Dominant India Waste Chances Galore In Goalless Draw vs Iran

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni rebels were intercepted and destroyed over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, officials said, the latest attack in a sharp escalation in the seven-year long war. The attack on the UAE, a week after the Iran-backed rebels launched a deadly assault on Abu Dhabi, came as two people were wounded by a missile fired into southern Saudi Arabia, where another projectile was also destroyed. Nobody was hurt in the attack on the United Arab Emirates, where witnesses saw bright flashes arcing across the night sky in the early hours, before scattering debris over Abu Dhabi. "The attack did not result in any casualties, while the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate of Abu Dhabi," the UAE's defence ministry said.

MIDDLE EAST ・ 17 MINUTES AGO