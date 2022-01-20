ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Dominant India Waste Chances Galore In Goalless Draw vs Iran

myindiafirst.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAFC Women’s Asian Cup: India were held to a 0-0 draw vs Iran.© Twitter. The Indian women’s team wasted innumerable chances in a completely dominating performance as Iran held them to a goalless draw in their Asian Cup opening match on...

myindiafirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jordan Michallet dead: French rugby stunned after fly-half’s death aged 29

French rugby player Jordan Michallet has tragically passed away at the age of only 29.The fly-half had recently signed a new contract with club Rouen, who he helped to promotion in the second tier in France. The news was confirmed by the club who will honour him in their home game on Friday.They said: “The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Jordan Michallet. This awful news plunges the whole club into immense pain.“The management and the whole club are joining forces with his family in this terrible ordeal.”Michallet had played for France...
RUGBY
goal.com

How to watch Chinese Taipei vs India in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup from India?

Dangmei Grace and co. look to shine against Chinese Taipei... India got their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign underway on the opening day of the tournament when they took on debutants Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Although Thomas Dennerby's troops created several goal-scoring opportunities, they couldn't convert any and had to settle for a point.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#Asian Cup#Afc Women#Group A#Indians#Chinese
KESQ

Tournament host India out of women’s Asian Cup due to virus

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tournament host India is to withdraw from the women’s Asian Cup currently taking place in the country after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad prevented the team from playing its Group A game against Taiwan. The Asian Football Confederation says “Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players.” The AFC added that tournament regulations state that teams unable to participate in matches “shall be considered to have withdrawn from the relevant Competition.”
SOCCER
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Yemen missiles downed over UAE capital as tensions soar

Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni rebels were intercepted and destroyed over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, officials said, the latest attack in a sharp escalation in the seven-year long war. The attack on the UAE, a week after the Iran-backed rebels launched a deadly assault on Abu Dhabi, came as two people were wounded by a missile fired into southern Saudi Arabia, where another projectile was also destroyed. Nobody was hurt in the attack on the United Arab Emirates, where witnesses saw bright flashes arcing across the night sky in the early hours, before scattering debris over Abu Dhabi. "The attack did not result in any casualties, while the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate of Abu Dhabi," the UAE's defence ministry said.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy