AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022: Dominant India Waste Chances Galore In Goalless Draw vs Iran

An Indian farmer was left astonished yesterday after one of his goats gave birth to a kid with the 'face of a human' which neighbours described as a 'warning from God'. The goat belonging to farmer Shakar Das, 46, gave birth to several offspring in Gangapur village in the northeastern Indian state of Assam.
French rugby player Jordan Michallet has tragically passed away at the age of only 29.The fly-half had recently signed a new contract with club Rouen, who he helped to promotion in the second tier in France. The news was confirmed by the club who will honour him in their home game on Friday.They said: “The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Jordan Michallet. This awful news plunges the whole club into immense pain.“The management and the whole club are joining forces with his family in this terrible ordeal.”Michallet had played for France...
Dangmei Grace and co. look to shine against Chinese Taipei... India got their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign underway on the opening day of the tournament when they took on debutants Iran at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Although Thomas Dennerby's troops created several goal-scoring opportunities, they couldn't convert any and had to settle for a point.
The Australian forward’s grandparents migrated to Australia from India in the 1960s…. Australia and Chelsea forward Samantha Kerr is arguably the most high profile player who is competing in the ongoing AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022. Kerr recently stood second in FIFA's The Best Women’s Award behind winner...
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Tournament host India is to withdraw from the women’s Asian Cup currently taking place in the country after a COVID-19 outbreak in the squad prevented the team from playing its Group A game against Taiwan. The Asian Football Confederation says “Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players.” The AFC added that tournament regulations state that teams unable to participate in matches “shall be considered to have withdrawn from the relevant Competition.”
The Indian women’s football team was forced to withdraw from its Group A match against Chinese Taipei at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 after a number of players tested COVID-positive. India were unable to name a minimum 13-woman squad for the match and it was considered a...
The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
Two ballistic missiles fired by Yemeni rebels were intercepted and destroyed over the UAE capital Abu Dhabi on Monday, officials said, the latest attack in a sharp escalation in the seven-year long war.
The attack on the UAE, a week after the Iran-backed rebels launched a deadly assault on Abu Dhabi, came as two people were wounded by a missile fired into southern Saudi Arabia, where another projectile was also destroyed.
Nobody was hurt in the attack on the United Arab Emirates, where witnesses saw bright flashes arcing across the night sky in the early hours, before scattering debris over Abu Dhabi.
"The attack did not result in any casualties, while the remnants of the intercepted and destroyed ballistic missiles fell in separate areas around the emirate of Abu Dhabi," the UAE's defence ministry said.
Comments / 0