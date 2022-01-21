ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mexico posts 278 more COVID-19 deaths; 50,373 new cases

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

MEXICO CITY, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Mexico on Thursday reported 278 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the official death toll since the coronavirus pandemic began to 302,390.

The country also reported 50,373 new confirmed cases, bringing the total number to 4,545,683, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

