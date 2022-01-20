BookTrib's Bites: CIA Intrigue, a Love Story, a Loss Story and an Art Master

Program is the First to Approach Sustainability Through a Culinary Lens. Hyde Park, NY – The Culinary Institute of America, the world’s premier culinary college, announced a new addition to its School of Graduate and Professional Studies: an online master’s degree in Sustainable Food Systems. Now enrolling for Fall 2022, this program is the first of its kind to approach sustainability issues—from climate change to renewable resources, waste reduction to responsible sourcing and more—through a culinary lens, with an eye toward the impact of our choices on our food system, both today and in the future. This is the CIA’s third master’s program, joining its master’s degrees in Food Business and Wine and Beverage Management. The predominantly online 30-credit curriculum offers candidates the flexibility of learning on their own schedule, while continuing to advance in their careers, and includes short, immersive in-person residencies in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York’s Hudson Valley, which provide opportunities for real-world experiential learning and industry networking.
