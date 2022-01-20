ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

BookTrib's Bites: CIA Intrigue, a Love Story, a Loss Story and an Art Master

thegramblinite.com
 4 days ago

If you've ever wondered what life as a CIA "operative" would be like, read this book, written by a former CIA operations officer. Decktora Raines (Decky) is on leave from the CIA, doing her best to dodge memories of her first agent, Elena, an asset she recruited and tragically lost, as...

www.thegramblinite.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwno.org

A grief story and a love story form the backbone of 'Lost & Found'

The grief story and love story that form the backbone of New Yorker staff writer Kathryn Schulz's memoir Lost & Found are, in themselves, not extraordinary. We begin with the death of her father Isaac in September 2016 — "not a tragedy," as he died after a long history of illness, "peacefully, at seventy-four." Schulz was in her 40s when her father died, a very average time at which to experience such a loss. As the memoir progresses, she writes of meeting and falling in love with the woman she would marry — the writer Casey Cep (here called "C.") — 18 months before her father's death. That they met was not unusual; they had been introduced by a mutual friend and both wrote for the same magazine. Nor is it odd that Schulz experienced both grief and love at the same time (more on that later).
BOOKS & LITERATURE
yourpickenscounty.com

A love story for America

On Jan. 6, 1759, George Washington married a widow named Martha Dandridge Custis. She would become the first first lady. Martha was in her late teens when she caught the eye of Daniel Parke Custis, one of the most eligible, and wealthy, bachelors in Virginia. He was also 20 years older than she was. Daniel’s father was initially opposed to the marriage because the prospective bride’s family was not as wealthy as he would have liked. However, Martha had been schooled in useful skills, like music, religion, reading and dancing, most beneficial for the wife of a wealthy plantation owner.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
pghcitypaper.com

The end of a COVID love story

Early in the morning, I woke up alone in the last bed I will share with my now ex-boyfriend. I was awakened by a trio of dogs at my friend Chelenge’s home in Kenya. The dogs had smelled a lion, apparently lions smell very bad. I left the cottage and walked up to where they were standing at attention, barking with their fur also standing straight up. After a couple of minutes, nothing was seen, so I returned to the cottage which slopes down near a small river. Then, in the corner of my right eye about 30 feet from me, I saw what looked like a tree stump I hadn’t noticed before. I even said out loud, “Was that tree there?”
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
miamilaker.com

Do you have an interesting love story to share?

Valentine’s Day is next month, and the Town of Miami Lakes Cultural Affairs Committee is celebrating romance. Residents may send their love stories -- in 250 words or less – to https://linktr.ee/town_of_miami_lakes by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 30. The committee will choose three stories based on originality, humor,...
MIAMI LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Art#War And Love#Love Story#Booktrib#Cia Intrigue#Russian#Langley Headquarters#American
The Independent

Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
MUSIC
pocketgamer.com

Sword Master Story weapon guide

If you just started playing Sword Master Story, you are probably wondering which of the available weapons are the best, right?. How many times in the past you've played a game where you invested your valuable resources on a piece of gear that turned out to be rubbish? It definitely sucks, but that's something every gamer has experienced a number of times! It can happen to the best of us!
VIDEO GAMES
Hyperallergic

The Forgotten Story of Modern Art’s Great Jewish Collectors

In December 2021, it was reported that the Kunstmuseum Bern would part ways with 29 artworks bequeathed to the Swiss museum by the son of a notorious dealer of Nazi-looted art, and return them to the heirs of two German Jewish collectors. This is the latest in a series of high-profile restitutions of Jewish-owned artworks stolen by the Nazis. Thanks to films such as The Monuments Men and Woman in Gold, these stories are well known; the story of how Jews came to have these collections of art in the first place is much less so.
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Japan
Country
Argentina
Country
Russia
michiganradio.org

Auchter's Art: Understanding the whole story

This story about apparel company, Carhartt, wasn't necessarily big news this week, but it's the one my brain found interesting. So, yeah, I apologize for my characters needing to explain it in the cartoon. I spent considerable time trying to interest myself in something that would be more snackable, but, you know how it is with brains sometimes.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

I Spent Years Getting to Know a Teenage Serial Killer

At 3:15AM on the 24th of October, 2002, armed police closed in on a rest stop just off an interstate in Maryland. There, hiding out inside a blue Chevrolet Caprice, were 41-year-old Gulf War veteran John Muhammad, and Lee Malvo, then aged just 17. Together, for the previous 23 days,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
theadvocate.com

Smiley: His 'From Russia with Love' story

Dear Smiley: On the subject of holes in car floors, the one in the passenger side of my wife’s Volkswagen Beetle was courtesy of a KGB bomb. When Monica and I and our sons, then 2 and 3, returned from dinner on Christmas night in Moscow, 1967, the snow-packed parking area within sight of the KGB sentry was full. I parked around a corner.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
wilsonpost.com

Former CIA spy James Olson shares stories at Cumberland luncheon

Former Central Intelligence Agency operative James Olson shared stories about his decades-long career as a spy and discussed looming national security threats with about 100 people last Friday at Cumberland University’s Baird Chapel. The Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Government Relations Division luncheon hosted the event, which honored military...
LEBANON, TN
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Love Story Free Online

Here are the best places to watch and stream Love Story as of January 2022!. Where is the best place to watch and stream Love Story as of January 2022? We've compiled an updated list of streaming services that currently have Love Story movie available to watch!. Watch Love Story...
MOVIES
ciachef.edu

CIA Introduces Sustainable Food Systems Master’s Degree

Program is the First to Approach Sustainability Through a Culinary Lens. Hyde Park, NY – The Culinary Institute of America, the world’s premier culinary college, announced a new addition to its School of Graduate and Professional Studies: an online master’s degree in Sustainable Food Systems. Now enrolling for Fall 2022, this program is the first of its kind to approach sustainability issues—from climate change to renewable resources, waste reduction to responsible sourcing and more—through a culinary lens, with an eye toward the impact of our choices on our food system, both today and in the future. This is the CIA’s third master’s program, joining its master’s degrees in Food Business and Wine and Beverage Management. The predominantly online 30-credit curriculum offers candidates the flexibility of learning on their own schedule, while continuing to advance in their careers, and includes short, immersive in-person residencies in the San Francisco Bay Area and New York’s Hudson Valley, which provide opportunities for real-world experiential learning and industry networking.
HYDE PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy