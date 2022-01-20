ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Remember the civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. with this week's trivia

By Ben Wasserstein bwasserstein@postandcourier.com
The Post and Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday marks the 36th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Although we celebrated on Jan. 17, the first-ever...

Martin Luther King Jr. Nobel Peace Prize 1964 non-violent struggle for civil rights for the Afro-American population

Born Michael Luther King, Jr., but later had his name changed to Martin. His grandfather began the family’s long tenure as pastors of the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, serving from 1914 to 1931; his father has served from then until the present, and from 1960 until his death Martin Luther acted as co-pastor. Martin Luther attended segregated public schools in Georgia, graduating from high school at the age of fifteen; he received the B. A. degree in 1948 from Morehouse College, a distinguished Negro institution of Atlanta from which both his father and grandfather had graduated. After three years of theological study at Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania where he was elected president of a predominantly white senior class, he was awarded the B.D. in 1951. With a fellowship won at Crozer, he enrolled in graduate studies at Boston University, completing his residence for the doctorate in 1953 and receiving the degree in 1955. In Boston he met and married Coretta Scott, a young woman of uncommon intellectual and artistic attainments. Two sons and two daughters were born into the family.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s battle with racial tension in Chicago from Pulitzer Prize-winning civil rights historian Taylor Branch

Taylor Branch is a Pulitzer Prize winner, author, and historian best known for his trilogy of books chronicling the life of Martin Luther King Jr. He returned to the Bob Sirott Show to talk to Bob about Dr. King’s time living in Chicago at 1550 S. Hamlin, and his attempt to show how American race issues weren’t solely a Southern problem.
Civil Rights Leaders Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd Birthday In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Although the federal holiday honoring him is Monday, Saturday, Jan. 15 would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s 93rd birthday. Civil rights leaders gathered in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood and vowed to continue his work. The Rev. Jesse Jackson was among them. He was a close friend and aide of Dr. King and was with him when he died. In 1966, King lived in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood as he fought for open housing and to eliminate poverty. His work in Chicago ultimately led to the passage of the Fair Housing Act.
