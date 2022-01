East Carolina baseball coach Cliff Godwin has announced a few staff changes ahead of the upcoming 2022 season, according to a university release on Thursday morning. Godwin, in his eighth year with the Pirates, has hired former Hickory Grove (N.C.) Christian School head coach Heath Blackmon as the team's director of player development. In addition, Godwin has moved Colby Bortles from the director of baseball operations to the team's volunteer assistant and camp coordinator. Blake Hardegree, who was the director of player development last season, will return to the director of baseball operations role he previously served in. Pitching coach Austin Knight has been elevated to full-time assistant coach.

