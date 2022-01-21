ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuz’s Corner 1-20-22

 2 days ago

The Cuz gives more reaction to Daryl...

The Anthony Gargno Show 1-21-2022

Anthony opens with his thoughts on the Flyers and the franchise being at a low point after enduring its second 10 game losing streak of the season. Anthony also has reaction to comments made by Daryl Morey yesterday on the Mike Missanelli Show (0:00-23:35). Anthony teases a video about Jalen leading to a discussion that if McNabb played as bad as Jalen on Sunday fans would be burning his jerseys (23:35-44:00). Anthony and Andrew react to the built up frustration for the Flyers and how they are struggling to stay relevant (44:00-1:06:23). Anthony takes a look at how the 2 winter sports team franchises are trending in completely different directions (1:06:23-1:28:20). Andrew is fed up with the nonsense that Josh Allen is the prototype of a QB that can get better and the comparison fans are trying to make for Jalen Hurts (1:28:20-1:52:30). Anthony takes your calls to get a pulse on where the frustration level is with the Flyers after losing 10 games in a row for a second time and the Geek joins the show to get your ready for this weekend’s playoff action (1:52:30-2:55:35).
The Best of The Mike Missanelli Show 1-20-2022

In today’s best of Mike is reacting to Joel Embiid’s 50 point game last night and proclaiming him as the best player in the league right now (0:00-12:52). Daryl Morey President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers joins the show to talk about Joel Embiid and the state of the team with the NBA trade deadline looming a few weeks away (12:52-38:35). ESPN Content Producer, Get Up Producer, and stats guru Paul “Hembo” Hembekides joins the show one last time with some final numbers on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles defense (38:35-51:12).
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Kevin Durant, Nets set to part ways with 4-time All-Star

It is clear at this point that the Brooklyn Nets are looking to shake up their roster ahead of the upcoming February trade deadline. Whispers of a James Harden exit have already emerged, while reports of a potential trade for promising big man Nic Claxton have also surfaced. Another name...
Daryl Morey
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: Carmelo Anthony Believes Benching Russell Westbrook Late In Loss To Pacers Wasn’t ‘Anything Personal’

A potentially major development occurred in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 111-104 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. With 3:52 left in the fourth quarter, head coach Frank Vogel deployed Malik Monk onto the court, taking Russell Westbrook out of the game in crunch time — an adjustment rarely seen in the first half of the 2021-22 season. About four minutes earlier, L.A. had lost its lead that they held onto for the majority of the game.
#Cuz#The Big Brain
CBS LA

Russell Westbrook Benched In Final Minutes Of Lakers Loss To Pacers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The drama surrounding the struggling Los Angeles Lakers continued Wednesday night when embattled head coach Frank Vogel made the decision to bench star Russell Westbrook during crunch time of the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers. Russell Westbrook of the Lakers reacts to his three pointer in front of Isaiah Jackson of the Indiana Pacers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Jan. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images) Vogel sat the 33-year-old Westbrook for the final four minutes of the fourth quarter of the Lakers 111-104 home defeat at Crypto.com Arena. He was subbed...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs’ Thursday Signing

With the second round of the playoffs about to begin, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed a former first-round pick to a reserve/futures contract. The Chiefs have decided they’ll take a closer look at former Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette. He was released earlier this season after a video surfaced of him showing off a firearm and making death threats.
