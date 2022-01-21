Cuz’s Corner 1-20-22

In today’s best of Mike is reacting to Joel Embiid’s 50 point game last night and proclaiming him as the best player in the league right now (0:00-12:52). Daryl Morey President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers joins the show to talk about Joel Embiid and the state of the team with the NBA trade deadline looming a few weeks away (12:52-38:35). ESPN Content Producer, Get Up Producer, and stats guru Paul “Hembo” Hembekides joins the show one last time with some final numbers on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles defense (38:35-51:12).
