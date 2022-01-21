ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US to close borders to unvaccinated Canadian, Mexican truckers on Saturday

By Nate Tabak
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. will close its borders to unvaccinated and partially vaccinated Canadian and Mexican truck drivers on Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said on Thursday. “These updated travel requirements reflect the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to protecting public health while safely facilitating the cross-border trade and travel that is critical to our economy,” Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a...

Comments / 206

Kenneth Goines
2d ago

Ya know, a move like this just reinforces the fact that our current administration is TRYING to make supply chain issues a real problem! idk how the Dems can't see it? It's like these shots have made them go blind......🤔🤭

Let's go Brandon !!!
1d ago

That's going to help thing out , illegals come on in no problem . Working truck drivers stay out 😅🤣😂 This administration somehow becomes a bigger joke everyday

George Heuvelman
2d ago

we do not need the u.s. government to keep us safe from a virus, we need them to protect our constitutional rights, and one of those ways is to stop interrupting commerce.

CBS DFW

Essential Travelers Crossing Into U.S. Borders By Land Must Show Proof Of COVID Vaccination

(CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Homeland Security is requiring all essential travelers crossing into the United States via land ports of entry and ferry terminals to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination starting Saturday, Jan. 22. The new restrictions will apply to non-U.S. individuals who are traveling for both essential and non-essential reasons. They will not apply to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, or U.S. nationals. COVID-19 testing is not required for entry via a land port of entry or ferry terminal. First announced in October 2021, the changes will align public health measures that govern land travel with those that govern incoming international air travel, according to DHS. Non-U.S. individuals traveling to the U.S. via land ports of entry or ferry terminals, whether for essential or non-essential reasons, must: verbally attest to their COVID-19 vaccination status provide proof of a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination, as outlined on the CDC website present a valid Western Hemisphere Travel Initiative (WHTI)-compliant document, such as a valid passport, Trusted Traveler Program card, or Enhanced Tribal Card be prepared to present any other relevant documents requested by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer during a border inspection.
Reuters

Unvaccinated truckers entering Canada must quarantine -government

OTTAWA/WASHINGTON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Unvaccinated Canadian truckers re-entering Canada from the United States must get tested for COVID-19 and quarantine themselves starting Jan. 15, the Canadian government said on Thursday, a day after the Canadian border agency dropped the rule. Some 10% to 20%, or between 12,000-22,000 Canadian truck...
discoverestevan.com

Vaccine Mandate Still On For Canadian Truckers Says Federal Government

The federal government says the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing into Canada from the United States will come into effect this Saturday as planned, despite a previous statement from the Canada Border Services Agency that said Canadian truck drivers would be exempt. In a release today, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos...
KEYT

US to close Gulf ports to Mexican fishing boats for poaching

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The U.S. government will prevent Mexican fishing vessels from entering U.S. ports on the Gulf of Mexico, arguing the Mexican government has not done enough to prevent its boats from illegally fishing in U.S. waters. Starting Feb. 7, Mexican boats “are prohibited from entering U.S. ports, will be denied port access and services,” the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration wrote in a report. The moves caps a years-long problem with U.S. efforts to protect valuable red snapper stocks along its Gulf shores. Small Mexican boats frequently use prohibited nets or long lines to haul in snapper in U.S. waters. Such nets indiscriminately trap or catch marine life.
The US Sun

Western troops fell ill in Wuhan MONTHS before Covid outbreak officially began fuelling lab leak suspicions

WESTERN troops allegedly fell ill with a mystery illness after attending the World Military Games in Wuhan shortly before the Covid outbreak officially began. A long-serving Canadian officer was among scores of athletes who fell sick while attending the games in the pandemic ground zero city in China — fuelling theories the virus leaked from a nearby lab.
kfgo.com

Canada resists pressure to drop vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pushing ahead with a vaccine mandate for international truckers despite increasing pressure from critics who say it will exacerbate driver shortages and drive up the price of goods imported from the United States. Canada will require all truckers entering from...
iheart.com

Newspaper Calls For US Troops To Limit Movement Of Unvaxxed Americans

As The Czar warned early on during the pandemic in the Spring of 2020 that “this is Christmas time for the wannabe totalitarians” and he’s proven to be right. Now, an editorial in the Salt Tribune Tribune is calling on the governor to deploy the National Guard to basically keep the unvaccinated on house arrest.
Popculture

2 Major US Pharmacies Temporarily Close Stores Over COVID Spikes

Surging COVID-19 cases around the U.S. are having an unexpected impact on pharmacies – they are closing and reducing hours rather than working overtime. According to a report by CNN, the Omicron variant has infected so many pharmacy workers that Walgreens and CVS have needed to cut hours and even temporarily close stores due to staffing shortages. Walgreens spokesperson Kris Lathan told reporters that these are just "isolated instances."
Wyoming News

Former Border Patrol chief: Texas doing federal government's job, holding line at U.S. border

(The Center Square) – The number of illegal immigrants apprehended at the southern border by the Texas Department of Public Safety in the past year has somewhat mitigated what is otherwise a huge problem because the Biden administration is failing to enforce U.S. immigration laws, a former U.S. Border Patrol executive says. While Texas is acting as the first line of defense at the southern border, former Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott said, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents want to do their jobs but...
