Adele says “she’s embarrassed” as she announced in a teary-eyed Instagram video she has been forced to rescheduled all of her Las Vegas shows.The British-born Easy on Me singer postponed her exclusive new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace Hotel just 24 hours before its opening night.“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she said in the video posted to Instagram on Thursday.The entertainer said that all of the shows would be rescheduled, and blamed it on “delivery delays and Covid”.“We’ve tried absolutely everything we can to put it together in time and for it to be...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO