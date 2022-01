Tori said her ‘whole life’ flashed before her eyes when the SUV slammed into her and knocked her to the ground. The show must go on! In an incredible display of strength and tenacity, a local reporter for NBC’s West Virginia affiliate was hit by an SUV as she was beginning her live segment for the 11 o’clock news, and immediately popped back up to continue working. The amazing footage, seen below, captures the moment Tori Yorgey is about to report on water main breaks when she is slammed by the vehicle driving behind her, knocking her to the ground. The WSAZ-TV correspondent can then be heard off camera letting the in-studio anchor Tim Irr and her own viewing audience that she is doing just fine.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO