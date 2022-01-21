China Evergrande says hiring more advisers to help deal with debt

Around one in 12 (8%) personal current accounts are now held with a digital “challenger” bank, up from just 1% in 2018, according to the City regulator.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said these banks have “attracted customers in part by offering innovative mobile apps which make the experience of banking easier and more convenient and to help consumers manage their money”.While there are signs that some of the historic advantages of large banks may be starting to weaken amid innovation and changing customer behaviour, the big players are still in a strong position, the regulator said.Large banks accounted for 64%...

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO