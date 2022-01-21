ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China Evergrande says hiring more advisers to help deal with debt

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group said on Friday that it was hiring more financial and legal advisers to help it with demands from creditors, after a key group of its international creditors threatened to take...

theedgemarkets.com

China Evergrande's offshore debt, assets could be separated in restructuring — report

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Jan 21): The provincial government leading China Evergrande Group's restructuring wants to separate the company's offshore assets and sell them to pay off foreign debt, a media report said on Friday, in a boost to foreign lenders' hopes of recouping funds. Financial intelligence provider REDD said on Friday...
ECONOMY
Gazette

China's economy poised to grow around 5.5%, cabinet adviser says

BEIJING (Reuters) -China will be able to achieve economic growth of around 5.5% in 2022, an adviser to the government's cabinet said on Friday, making a rosier prediction than markets expect as recent data have pointed to slowing momentum. The world's second-largest economy cooled over the course of last year...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Embattled Evergrande To Hire Zhong Lun For Debt Woes

Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group has announced that it is planning to hire financial and legal advisors to help deal with its massive debt restructuring and respond to creditor demands. Evergrande will be engaging Beijing-based Zhong Lun Law Firm, one of China’s largest and most prominent law firms, as...
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Pegasus Asia, Tikehau Capital-backed SPAC, lists in Singapore

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – A special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), backed by European asset manager Tikehau Capital and a holding firm of LVMH Chairman Bernard Arnault, began trading in Singapore on Friday, becoming the second SPAC to debut in the city-state. The twin listings also mark the first major debut...
WORLD
wtvbam.com

Big U.S. banks say spending patterns show consumers are in good shape

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Top executives at the biggest U.S. banks have been optimistic about the nation’s economic outlook this earnings season, pointing to healthy consumers who have cash in the bank, are again eager to spend and also to borrow. Consumer spending, a key driver of the...
BUSINESS
wtvbam.com

Nigeria to prioritise taxes from digital non-resident firms in 2022

ABUJA (Reuters) – Nigeria will prioritise tax collection from its digital economy in 2022 and focus on non-resident firms with significant economic presence that generate turnover in the West African country, the country’s tax chief said on Thursday. Nigeria plans to tax digital non-resident companies that sell products...
ECONOMY
The Independent

High street banks ‘losing vice-like grip on UK’s current accounts’

Around one in 12 (8%) personal current accounts are now held with a digital “challenger” bank, up from just 1% in 2018, according to the City regulator.The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said these banks have “attracted customers in part by offering innovative mobile apps which make the experience of banking easier and more convenient and to help consumers manage their money”.While there are signs that some of the historic advantages of large banks may be starting to weaken amid innovation and changing customer behaviour, the big players are still in a strong position, the regulator said.Large banks accounted for 64%...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Reuters

No Evergrande fallout in Britain, says Bank of England

LONDON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Resolving Chinese property developer Evergrande Group's (3333.HK) struggle with $300 billion in liabilities has been fairly protracted but did not threaten financial stability in Britain, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday. China was clearly trying to reduce its reliance on the property...
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
US News and World Report

Analysis-With Evergrande Debt Relief Deal, China Signals Stability Trumps Austerity

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - If this week's developments at China's most indebted property developer are anything to go by, 2022 might see Beijing soften its attempts to purge the sector and make more allowances for economic stability. China Evergrande Group, whose rocky financial situation has roiled Chinese property firms and global...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

China Evergrande's unit reaches agreement with bondholders to delay payments

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group's main unit Hengda Real Estate Group has reached an agreement with bondholders to delay payments for a 4.5 billion yuan ($707.52 million) onshore bond, Hengda said in a filing on Thursday. The company had been seeking a six-month delay for redemption and coupon...
ECONOMY
Reuters

China Evergrande shares climb after winning bond payment delay

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Shares of China Evergrande Group edged up on Friday after the world’s most indebted developer secured a crucial approval from onshore bondholders to delay payments on one of its bonds as more developers race to avert defaults. Struggling with $300 billion in liabilities, including $19...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Debt-Ridden Evergrande Moves HQ Back to Chinese City of Guangzhou

(Yicai Global) Jan. 10 -- China Evergrande Group has relocated its headquarters back to Guangzhou, the city where the embattled developer was founded a quarter century ago, after ending a lease on offices in Shenzhen, The Paper reported. The sign with the homebuilder’s name written in Chinese characters has been...
WORLD
stockxpo.com

Shimao pushes back on media reports, says it’s in talks for property sales to help resolve debt crisis

BEIJING — Chinese real estate developer Shimao Group Holdings pushed back Tuesday on reports of default and sales of prime property. Shimao is one of China’s healthier developers. However, the company’s Hong Kong-listed and mainland-listed stocks and bonds have plunged in the last few months after warnings of a shortfall in sales. The volatility comes amid broader concerns about the Chinese real estate industry’s ability to pay off high amounts of debt.
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Lowest Paying American Company

Companies in many sectors have faced growing criticism over the years for not paying livable wages — high enough salaries to keep workers above the poverty level. And the lowest-paying American company is automotive parts company Aptiv. Solutions to the low wage some companies pay included increases to the minimum wage, which many states have […]
ECONOMY
wtvbam.com

Greek stock exchange board picks Kontopoulos as new CEO

ATHENS (Reuters) – The board of Hellenic Exchanges, the operator of Greece’s stock and equity derivatives markets, picked Yiannos Kontopoulos as its new chief executive to replace outgoing CEO Socrates Lzaridis, the group said on Saturday. Kontopoulos, a partner and chief macro strategist at London-based CQS Fund, previously...
BUSINESS

