Preparing cars for winter weather

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – When winter hits, even your car can feel it. Freezing temperatures can cause you a lot of car trouble… If you’re not prepared, you can get stuck in the cold.

Mechanics say checking your battery, tires and fluids regularly can help prevent issues when it’s frigid outside.

Several weeks ago when the temperature dropped, Melissa Knee with KAAM’s Auto Repair in Champaign saw an influx of customers needing their tires repaired.



“We had a huge push on Monday from everybody who was stuck over the weekend whose tires banged right along the curb,” Knee said. “That black ice can be really scary and can cause a lot of problems, especially if your tires are not already safe and gripping the road properly… You can really get stuck.”

Knee said you can check your own tires at home… And all you need is spare change.

To check if your tires have enough tread for the winter, mechanics recommend the quarter trick. If the tread reaches the top of Washington’s head, you’re good to go.

And in case you do get stuck… It never hurts to have some emergency supplies in your trunk, like a special jumper pack or tow straps.



“That would be important. particularly after seeing what happened out east with the cars, you know, sitting on that major highway for 21 hours,” Champaign resident Julie Sherwood said as she was out for a stroll.

“Another good tip this time of year is making sure you’re keeping at least a half a tank of gas in your car,” Knee said. “It’s not safe just for the car, but if you get stuck and you’re at a quarter tank and it’s going to be overnight… You’re going to get really really cold.”

Julie and Dave Sherwood prefer walking in Hessel Park over driving these days. And even though they’re prepared when traveling… They say winter just hasn’t seemed too bad over the past few years.

“And the reality is that the winters are not as severe as we were accustomed to when we were young,” Dave Sherwood said.

