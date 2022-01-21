ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Preparing cars for winter weather

By Scarlett O'Hara
WCIA
WCIA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYPrF_0drTbUNB00

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – When winter hits, even your car can feel it. Freezing temperatures can cause you a lot of car trouble… If you’re not prepared, you can get stuck in the cold.

Mechanics say checking your battery, tires and fluids regularly can help prevent issues when it’s frigid outside.

Several weeks ago when the temperature dropped, Melissa Knee with KAAM’s Auto Repair in Champaign saw an influx of customers needing their tires repaired.

“We had a huge push on Monday from everybody who was stuck over the weekend whose tires banged right along the curb,” Knee said. “That black ice can be really scary and can cause a lot of problems, especially if your tires are not already safe and gripping the road properly… You can really get stuck.”

Knee said you can check your own tires at home… And all you need is spare change.

To check if your tires have enough tread for the winter, mechanics recommend the quarter trick. If the tread reaches the top of Washington’s head, you’re good to go.

And in case you do get stuck… It never hurts to have some emergency supplies in your trunk, like a special jumper pack or tow straps.

“That would be important. particularly after seeing what happened out east with the cars, you know, sitting on that major highway for 21 hours,” Champaign resident Julie Sherwood said as she was out for a stroll.

“Another good tip this time of year is making sure you’re keeping at least a half a tank of gas in your car,” Knee said. “It’s not safe just for the car, but if you get stuck and you’re at a quarter tank and it’s going to be overnight… You’re going to get really really cold.”

Julie and Dave Sherwood prefer walking in Hessel Park over driving these days. And even though they’re prepared when traveling… They say winter just hasn’t seemed too bad over the past few years.

“And the reality is that the winters are not as severe as we were accustomed to when we were young,” Dave Sherwood said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WCIA

Health official: Tips for extremely cold weather

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — It’s that time of the year to prepare yourself and your loved ones for extremely cold weather… Amol Naik, MD, Family Medicine Physician at Carle, said exposure to freezing temperatures can lead to concerning health hazards such as frostbite, hypothermia and increased risk of heart attacks. “As little as 20 to 30 […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Bright Spot: January 21

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — We are sharing the positive things happening in your communities during our evening newscasts. You can find pictures and videos at news@wcia.com or submit them to the WCIA 3 Facebook page. WCIA 3 News at 6 p.m. WCIA 3 News at 9 p.m. on WCIX WCIA 3 News at 10 p.m.
SPORTS
WCIA

UPDATE: Firefighters rescue woman and pet from cold lake

UPDATE (1/21/22 5:15PM) — Chief Blough said the victim and her pet are both expected to be fine. According to him, the victim was extremely hypothermic when fire crews arrived at the scene. UPDATE (1/21/22 4:12PM) — Fire Chief Brandon Blough stated that the victim has been transported to an area hospital for treatment. He […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Disaster avoided after train derails in Springfield

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A train derailed south of Springfield Friday morning. The accident shut down southbound tracks for hours, but the accident could have been much worse. Officials stated the accident happened around 8 AM. That train was mostly empty. There were no flammable substances or hazardous chemicals being transported. Six train cars […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
Champaign, IL
City
Washington, IL
State
Washington State
Champaign, IL
Traffic
Local
Illinois Cars
Champaign, IL
Cars
WCIA

Mystery ‘garbage man’ in Grand Chute neighborhood revealed

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – It was a mystery for weeks in a Fox Valley neighborhood. On garbage days, bins appeared back at their garages. One family maybe thought it was a fluke. Melody Luttenegger and her family are new to Stewart Avenue in Grand Chute. “We had just moved here in November. The place […]
GRAND CHUTE, WI
WCIA

House Fire Reported Saturday Night in Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) – A house fire was reported on Saturday evening in Rantoul. First responders rushed to the scene shortly before 7:00 p.m. at 112 W Letchworth Avenue in town. Our reporter on scene saw flames shooting through the roof over 2 hours after the fire started. There are no word on any injuries […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Decatur Fire responds to burning building

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur Fire responded to a vacant building fire that is causing traffic backup. It happened near East Marietta and North Water Street. Crews were called out there around noon. There was lots of smoke in the area as a result of the fire. There is no word on what caused the […]
DECATUR, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Cars#Kaam S Auto Repair
WCIA

School district reports phone, internet issues

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville public schools reported Friday morning they were having telephone and internet outages at schools and administrative offices. “We are working to get it resolved as quickly as possible,” a statement on the district’s Facebook page said. If you reach out to the district Friday morning, you may get a delayed […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Champaign firefighters battle flames at apartment building

(UPDATED) CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign firefighters on Thursday were called to a fire at an apartment building in the 700 block of West Church Street. The call came in around 12:30 p.m. When crews got there, they found heavy smoke coming from the back of the building. Firefighters said the fire started in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Sewer maintenance to close lane on State Street Friday

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — In order to allow workers to perform for storm sewer lining, a part of North State Street in downtown Champaign will be closed on Friday. One of the southbound lanes on State between Park and University Avenues will be closed from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and traffic will be merged […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Snowflake scavenger hunt with Champaign County Forest Preserve District

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – There’s no snow on the ground across most of central Illinois… But you could find some snowflakes hanging from trees. The Champaign County Forest Preserve District is having a scavenger hunt. They’ve hidden 40 uniquely-painted snowflakes throughout the county. Each one comes with historic and nature-themed fun facts. It all started […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
WCIA

Decatur Police investigate deadly crash

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 49-year-old man was pronounced dead after a two-vehicle crash on Friday morning. Decatur Police were dispatched to the area of State Route 121 and I-72 underpass at around 10 a.m. in response to a report of a crash with injuries. Initial investigation revealed that a 2017 Western Star semi-tractor trailer […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Popular food truck opens storefront in Illini Union

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A popular food truck or “trailer” in Champaign-Urbana has just found a permanent home. Today’s grand opening saw a massive line wrapping around the new storefront. “Just BEE Acai” is now open for business inside the Illini Union in Urbana. Their menu is full of healthy food options like fruit smoothie […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Police officer, driver hurt in crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State police said a Springfield police officer and another driver took ambulance trips to the hospital after the officer’s car t-boned a vehicle in an intersection Thursday night. State police said the crash happened at around 10:15 p.m. Thursday at Route 4 and Browning Road in Springfield. The officer, a 27 […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Village may add license plate readers

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Mahomet police want to be the latest area department to add license place readers to its crime-fighting tool-belt. Police chief Mike Metzler has applied for grant money to buy nine of the devices. They would cost $2,500 per reader per year. Metzler said if he can’t get the grant money, he’ll […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Eastlawn Elementary School to close on Friday due to COVID-19

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Another school is closing… Superintendent Scott Woods said the Eastlawn Elementary School will be closed on Friday due to a high rate of COVID-19 cases within the Eastlawn population. The school will reopen on Monday. Woods said since this is one out-of-school day, they will not shift to remote learning. Instead, […]
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

Urbana Police: Pedestrian in critical condition after traffic crash

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Urbana Police were dispatched to the intersection of Vine and Water Street at around 1 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian traffic crash. According to officers, a Dodge pickup truck driven by a male occupant was driving eastbound on Water Street. The driver of […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Coroner: pedestrian involved in crash has died

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup confirmed to our newsroom Friday morning that the victim in Thursday’s accident in Urbana involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has died. Northrup said 71 year-old Joseph Wilske of Urbana died at Carle Foundation Hospital Thursday night. The crash happened at around 1 p.m. Thursday at […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

New Concussion innovation

ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — There are a number of ways someone can be affected by a concussion. Student-athletes have been a big concern because they can have a lot of long-lasting impacts on a person’s developing brain. Pediactrict doctor at OSF in Peoria Adam Cross said, “It can be anything from poor performance in school, poor […]
MONTICELLO, IL
WCIA

WCIA

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy