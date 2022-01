1Password announced it has closed a $620 million Series C that raises the company’s valuation to $6.8 billion. Led by ICONIQ Growth, with new participation from others including Tiger Global and Lightspeed Venture Partners, the round is the largest raised by a Canadian company, and reinforces 1Password’s security and privacy leadership. Accel, who led the company’s Series A and B is also participating in the round.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO