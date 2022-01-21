Another Cowboy starter from defense headed to the portal

Oklahoma State cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse was all smiles in the early portion of Thursday’s practice for the Fiesta Bowl.

Oklahoma State’s thinning secondary got even thinner Thursday.

Multiple reports came out that Cowboy starting cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse has entered the transfer portal, bringing the total to 11 Cowboys whom have entered the portal since mid-December. Reports also came out Thursday that seldom-used receiver Jonathan Shepherd was also entering the portal.

Bernard-Converse, a four-year starter in Stillwater, was fourth on the team in total tackles this past season, recording 48 – which was tied with safety Jason Taylor II. He also led the Cowboys in pass breakups with 10 – three more than graduating corner Christian Holmes – and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors by both coaches and the media.

He originally started his career with the Cowboys at safety, before moving down the cornerback position – where he has started the past two seasons.

Entering one’s name into the portal isn’t a lock for departure, but it is necessary in order to gauge interest from other programs. They are not allowed to talk to players from other programs until they have entered the portal.

According to a report by 247Sports, sources within the LSU program – which is under new management with former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly taking over – have targeted Bernard-Converse since he entered the portal. Bernard-Converse is originally from Shreveport, Louisiana.

The Tigers reportedly are thin at the position with two cornerbacks declaring for the NFL draft and two others transferring to other programs within the SEC.

If Bernard-Converse does end up leaving the program, it will mark six Cowboys on defense who started the Fiesta Bowl game against Notre Dame who will not be returning between graduation, declaring for the draft or transfer. It would also be nine defenders among the two-deep from this season not returning.

Oklahoma State will have two regulars returning at the cornerback position with sophomores Jabbar Muhammad and Korie Black. Both played in all 14 games this past season and had a combined 42 tackles and five pass breakups.