Qualcomm today demonstrated a working smartphone featuring the next-gen integrated SIM (iSIM) technology in partnership with Vodafone and Thales. The new technology integrates the functionality offered by a physical SIM card to the main processor, which allows for “greater system integration, higher performance, and increased memory capacity.” Integrating the SIM with the main processor also frees up some valuable space, as it doesn’t require a separate chip like eSIM solutions or a SIM card tray, which has quite a few additional benefits.

CELL PHONES ・ 3 DAYS AGO